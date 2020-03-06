Coronavirus cases hits 100,000 as chilling new animation shows spread of deadly bug around the world
CASES of coronavirus have surpassed 100,000 as the killer virus grips the globe.
A chilling new animation finds the wildfire-like spread of the deadly flu as swathes of the inhabitants were inflamed.
On December 31 ultimate 12 months, well being bosses in China raised the alarm to the World Health Organisation of a number of cases of an ordinary pneumonia-like virus in WUhan, a port town in China.
It was once reported a bunch of folks struck down via the virus were running at the Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market which was once close down the subsequent day.
From there the virus spread like wildfire, roaring thru China with the first loss of life on January 11.
Since the virus exploded throughout the globe there were 3,383 deaths from the killer bug.
It comes as governments around the world concern a world pandemic.