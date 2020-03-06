Chuck Schumer Hits Out At Donald Trump Over ‘Unreleased’ Health Care Plan: ‘It’s Your Daily Lie’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer hit out at President Donald Trump over his plans for well being care on Thursday evening, calling the commander-in-chief’s declare to have a well being care plan a “daily lie.”

Sen. Schumer (D-NY.) criticized President Trump for “suing to end protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions,” and accused him of many times claiming to have a “secret” well being care plan.

He additionally posted a Senate Democrats assault ad on social media that stated Trump had lied “over and over again” about his plans for well being care, and sought to take protection clear of “millions of Americans.”

The main Senate Democrat criticised the president’s well being care file a month after folks with pre-existing well being prerequisites accused Trump of mendacity about his willingness to give protection to them all through his newest State of the Union cope with.

“I’ve also made an ironclad pledge to American families: We will always protect patients with pre-existing conditions,” Trump stated all through his February speech.

Several fact-check stories printed in a while after the State of the Union rebutted his declare.

Sen. Schumer tweeted final evening: “You stay announcing you have got this unreleased, secret center [sic] care plan you can announce proper across the nook. But it is your #DailyLie.

“You’re suing to finish protections for Americans with pre-existing prerequisites and rip well being care from thousands and thousands.”

He additionally posted a Senate Democrat ad that took intention at President Trump’s repeated well being care guarantees, and accused him of mendacity “over and over… to the American folks about his healthcare plan.”

Following a montage of clips appearing President Trump talking about his well being care proposals, the Democratic ad stated: “President Trump backs a lawsuit to take away coverage and pre-existing condition protections from millions of Americans.”

“The American people know: The only Trump healthcare plan is a lawsuit to take away protections from millions of Americans,” it later added.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for a reaction and can replace this newsletter with any remark.

The Trump management has sponsored a lawsuit through a number of Republican states that seeks to throw out Obamacare. But it was once reported through The New York Times in January that the White House was once glad for the Supreme Court ruling at the subject to happen after the 2020 election.

The Supreme Court rejected a Democrat movement for the case to be fast-tracked later that very same month.

Having prior to now promised to not make cuts to entitlement methods like Medicare and Medicaid, President Trump published in his 2020 price range that his management sought after to chop billions from the advantages.

Appearing at a Fox News the city corridor match in Pennsylvania final evening, Trump showed that the White House can be chopping entitlements.