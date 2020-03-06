Can Joe Biden attract the Latinx vote?
A federal appeals courtroom delivers some excellent information for sure asylum seekers, Latinx citizens have questions for Joe Biden, and it’s time to bridge the gender pay hole as soon as and for all.
But first, right here’s your COVID-19 stuffed week in evaluate in Haiku.
Go wash your palms! Like
you ate a plate of scorching wings
and now you wish to have to
take your contacts out.
Go wash your palms! Like you simply
were given your keys again from
a deep darkish sewer.
Go wash your palms! Like you’re the
bold spouse of
a clueless Scottish
normal. Go wash
your palms! Like you might be
Doogie Howser with
one thing to end up. Stay robust, keep
calm, keep blank, keep type.
Ellen McGirt
