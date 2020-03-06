British woman, 23, missing for over a week in Fiji after family says she stopped sending daily message
World 

British lady, 23, missing for over a week in Fiji after family says she stopped sending daily message

Georgia Clark 0 Comments

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street.

I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.

Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Georgia Clark

Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)


A BRITISH lady has long gone missing in the south Pacific island of Fiji.

Lydia O’Sullivan, from Whitehaven, Cumbria has no longer ben observed or heard from for the previous 8 days, Cumbria Police stated.

Lydia O'Sullivan
Lydia used to be final in touch along with her family on February 28
PA:Press Association
Fiji
She final contacted her family after she arrived in at the island of Fiji
Getty Images – Getty

The 23-year-old has been travelling for the previous two years and were dwelling and dealing in Auckland, New Zealand.

Lydia is described as 5ft with blue eyes, lengthy brown hair and a petite construct.

In a Facebook publish, Lydia’s sister Franciene Nicholson requested her buddies to proportion her publish asking for Lydia’s whereabouts.

She stated: “My sister Lydia has no longer been in contact with house for seven days now which is out of personality. She’s generally in touch on a daily basis.

maximum learn in information


OUTBREAK


Grandfather, 88, turns into second UK coronavirus demise as general inflamed leaps to 163

'KISS OF DEATH'


Woman ‘decapitated mum, 73, with scissors & kissed head in front of family’

CORONAVIRAL


Facebook evacuates London places of work after employee exams sure for coronavirus


DEADLY SPREAD


Coronavirus UK LIVE: UK instances bounce as 2nd 'coronavirus demise' investigated

REVENGE


Dad who murdered son, 6, by means of raping him with a stick attacked in court docket by means of stepson


SICKO


Fury as ex-gov professional says coronavirus is 'helpful' for killing off NHS mattress blockers


“She was last in contact on February 26 when she landed in Fiji. Please share with any friends across the seas.”

According to every other of Franciene’s posts, Lydia were educating English whilst she used to be travelling.

Police are liaising along with her family and businesses together with the police in Fiji.

Anyone with any wisdom of her whereabouts is advised to touch Cumbria Police.

Lydia O Sullivan
Anyone with details about her whereabouts are requested to touch Cumbria Police

We pay for your tales! Do you’ve a tale for The Sun Online information staff? Email us at guidelines@the-sun.co.united kingdom or name 0207 782 4368 . You can WhatsApp us on 07810 791 502. We pay for movies too. Click right here to add yours.



Source link

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street. I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community. Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338 Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com

You May Also Like

‘Wokeness Is A Cult. They’d Let You Die’ Over Identity Politics

admin 0
Bullied boy Quaden Bayles with dwarfism has ‘best day’ after Hugh Jackman and other celebs’ support his Disney fund

Bullied boy Quaden Bayles with dwarfism has ‘best day’ after Hugh Jackman and other celebs’ support his Disney fund

Georgia Clark 0

Sanders Narrowly Passes Warren In Her Home State of Massachusetts in Poll Ahead of Super Tuesday

admin 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *