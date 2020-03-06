British lady, 23, missing for over a week in Fiji after family says she stopped sending daily message
A BRITISH lady has long gone missing in the south Pacific island of Fiji.
Lydia O’Sullivan, from Whitehaven, Cumbria has no longer ben observed or heard from for the previous 8 days, Cumbria Police stated.
The 23-year-old has been travelling for the previous two years and were dwelling and dealing in Auckland, New Zealand.
Lydia is described as 5ft with blue eyes, lengthy brown hair and a petite construct.
In a Facebook publish, Lydia’s sister Franciene Nicholson requested her buddies to proportion her publish asking for Lydia’s whereabouts.
She stated: “My sister Lydia has no longer been in contact with house for seven days now which is out of personality. She’s generally in touch on a daily basis.
“She was last in contact on February 26 when she landed in Fiji. Please share with any friends across the seas.”
According to every other of Franciene’s posts, Lydia were educating English whilst she used to be travelling.
Police are liaising along with her family and businesses together with the police in Fiji.
Anyone with any wisdom of her whereabouts is advised to touch Cumbria Police.
