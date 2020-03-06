British lady, 23, missing for over a week in Fiji after family says she stopped sending daily message





A BRITISH lady has long gone missing in the south Pacific island of Fiji.

Lydia O’Sullivan, from Whitehaven, Cumbria has no longer ben observed or heard from for the previous 8 days, Cumbria Police stated.

PA:Press Association

Getty Images – Getty

The 23-year-old has been travelling for the previous two years and were dwelling and dealing in Auckland, New Zealand.

Lydia is described as 5ft with blue eyes, lengthy brown hair and a petite construct.

In a Facebook publish, Lydia’s sister Franciene Nicholson requested her buddies to proportion her publish asking for Lydia’s whereabouts.

She stated: “My sister Lydia has no longer been in contact with house for seven days now which is out of personality. She’s generally in touch on a daily basis.

maximum learn in information

OUTBREAK

Grandfather, 88, turns into second UK coronavirus demise as general inflamed leaps to 163 'KISS OF DEATH'

Woman ‘decapitated mum, 73, with scissors & kissed head in front of family’ CORONAVIRAL

Facebook evacuates London places of work after employee exams sure for coronavirus

DEADLY SPREAD

Coronavirus UK LIVE: UK instances bounce as 2nd 'coronavirus demise' investigated REVENGE

Dad who murdered son, 6, by means of raping him with a stick attacked in court docket by means of stepson

SICKO

Fury as ex-gov professional says coronavirus is 'helpful' for killing off NHS mattress blockers





“She was last in contact on February 26 when she landed in Fiji. Please share with any friends across the seas.”

According to every other of Franciene’s posts, Lydia were educating English whilst she used to be travelling.

Police are liaising along with her family and businesses together with the police in Fiji.

Anyone with any wisdom of her whereabouts is advised to touch Cumbria Police.

We pay for your tales! Do you’ve a tale for The Sun Online information staff? Email us at guidelines@the-sun.co.united kingdom or name 0207 782 4368 . You can WhatsApp us on 07810 791 502. We pay for movies too. Click right here to add yours.





Source link