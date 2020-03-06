As Japan Battles The Coronavirus, Kyu Sakamoto Reminds A Nation of The Importance of Bold Leadership

In 1963 Japanese pop superstar Kyu Sakamoto crowned the American pop charts with a track titled “Ue O Muite Aruko” (“Let’s look up as we walk”) and, weirdly, retitled Sukiyaki within the U.S. The track promptly changed into the one Japanese language track to achieve the highest of the pop charts. Released in Japan 16 years after the devastation of World War II by which the island country was once all however leveled by way of the United States, Sakamoto’s hit ushered a brand new, more youthful technology into the cultural mainstream. The track was once impressed by way of opposition to the American profession and inspired the Japanese other people to proceed their restoration from that devastation with bittersweet lyrics that went one thing like this: “Let’s look up as we walk, so that the tears won’t fall.”

22 years after his triumph at the international level, Sakamoto’s golden voice was once silenced when a Japanese airliner crashed into the hills of Gumma prefecture, simply north of Tokyo. Sakamato was once a few of the 520 who perished—the most important loss of lifestyles on any unmarried airplane within the historical past of aviation. The tragedy that haunts Japan to these days is that no longer all of the ones sufferers died directly.

The aircraft’s wreckage was once noticed inside of 20 mins of the crash by way of U.S. forces stationed close by, who notified each Japanese and U.S. officers, and regardless that U.S. forces have been in a position to assist in rescue efforts which may have commenced earlier than dusk, they have been reportedly advised to face down by way of Japanese government.

Worse nonetheless, when after traveling the wreckage from the air, Japanese forces concluded that there have been no indicators of lifestyles and that the operation can be all in favour of restoration, no longer rescue. This intended that Japanese forces wasted an important hours putting in a base camp close by. They didn’t achieve the website online of the crash till sunlight. Medical team of workers would later conclude that lives may have been stored had the passengers won instructed hospital therapy and a surviving passenger later recalled listening to the cries and moans of fellow passengers which step by step subsided with the method of morning time.

The stilling of the voice of one of Japan’s biggest world pop stars—and masses of fellow passengers—is a reminder that once in a while, Japan has no longer been efficient appropriately relating to fast reaction to crisis. Japanese cultural observers have lengthy debated the subject, with some blaming the consensus-oriented nature of a lot of Japanese resolution making. This kind of decision-making could also be efficient and positive in lots of eventualities however may end up in vital delays the place swift and decisive motion is wanted.

It’s with that backdrop that the sector is staring at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s movements as he navigates a terrain this is, metaphorically talking, as tough as the only confronted by way of Japanese forces that night time after they made the ill-fated name to attend. And whilst there was some non-public grumbling from participants of opposition events who really feel that Abe is enjoying up the Corona virus disaster to deflect consideration from home scandals, or fault him for his unwillingness to near down commute from China on the outset of the disaster, after some preliminary stumbles, Japan’s longest serving top minister appears to be discovering his footing as he is taking decisive steps that have not all the time characterised politicians—in Japan or in other places.

His resolution to ship 13 million Japanese schoolchildren house, successfully last down the country’s training machine for a minimum of a month, coupled together with his name for all public wearing and cultural occasions to be close down for the foreseeable long run are not simply daring strikes, they exhibit the sort of decisive management that will likely be wanted if Japan is to steer clear of a significant nationwide well being disaster and save the Olympic video games, the loss of which might devastate each the financial system and the nationwide psyche of a country looking to claw its manner out of a 30-year cultural and financial recession.

These sorts of crises invariably display us the sort of leaders we’ve got. In a tradition historically deferring to consensus, Prime Minister Abe will likely be confronted with the day by day problem of having to make selections that won’t look forward to a consensus to increase, however quite call for a pace-setter who can take dangers and workout government powers briefly.

As he navigates that tough terrain, a country that failed to reply with due velocity to a significant crisis 35 years in the past—dropping a cultural treasure within the procedure—will likely be staring at carefully to peer if Abe will proceed to transport decisively to offer protection to his country from an unseen enemy and avert an much more devastating disaster.

Mark Joseph is a filmmaker and creator, and the manufacturer of the documentary “Japan: Searching For The Dream”

The perspectives expressed on this article are the creator’s personal.