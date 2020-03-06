Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals to Seth Meyers What She’ll Do If Biden Beats Bernie

When Seth Meyers sat down with Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Thursday night time, he expressed the massive worry for Democratic electorate now that the presidential contest is down to simply two applicants.

“Everyone’s worried if one wins, will the supporters of the other sort of agree to support the Democratic nominee,” the Late Night host stated. “Is it safe to assume that you will support Joe Biden if he is the nominee?”

Ocasio-Cortez, who has been one in all Bernie Sanders’ maximum important surrogates at the marketing campaign path, didn’t hedge or hesitate in her resolution. “Yeah, you know, I’ve said throughout this entire process that what is so important is that we ultimately unite behind who that Democratic nominee is,” she stated. “And I think it’s a two-way street. I’ve been concerned by some folks that say if Bernie’s the nominee, they won’t support him—and the other way around.”

“Right now, November, you know, this is more important than all of us,” she persevered. “And we really need to make sure that we defeat Donald Trump at the polls—assuming, and knowing, how insane it’s going to get between now and then.”

Earlier within the interview, Ocasio-Cortez addressed Sanders’ underwhelming efficiency on Super Tuesday, particularly a few of the form of more youthful electorate that she has helped energize.

After noting the rise in formative years turnout that helped Sanders in states like Iowa and New Hampshire, she said that they want to do higher.

“It is going to be now and in November, I believe, turnout of young people that will have a huge determination in our future as a country,” she stated. “And this is an enormous responsibility. And we’ve got to really, really turn up or else—you get what you fight for. And you get what you vote for. And I think it’s so incredibly important that we fight for a future that will work for us.”