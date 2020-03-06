A Pandemic Killed Trump’s Grandpa. This One Could Destroy His Presidency.

In May 1918, Frederick Trump—Donald’s paternal grandfather—was once taking a day walk along with his younger son when he all of sudden introduced that he felt too in poor health to proceed, and had to retire to his mattress. One day later, Frederick died at house, having succumbed to a case of pneumonia that will later be recognized as a complication of the “Spanish flu.” The president’s grandfather, actually, was once one of the vital first home casualties of the sector’s worst trendy pandemic, which in the long run killed hundreds of thousands.

The dying toll was once indubitably worsened via the efforts of President Woodrow Wilson’s management to speak down the well being possibility. Sound acquainted?

Here’s the historical past Donald would possibly not know, and would possibly not care about despite the fact that he does, however which is extremely related as he presides over the country’s reaction to the fast-spreading coronavirus: