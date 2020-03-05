With Warren, The Dream of a Female President Dies Again

So much of us aroused from sleep on Tuesday Nov. 8, 2016, able to elect the primary feminine president. By 3 a.m. day after today, maximum of us had been surprised that we had gotten it so improper. Instead of a girl president, we might be getting a womanizing president.

The following days, weeks, and months had been stuffed with self-flagellation. Conservatives screamed at us liberals, “This is how you got Trump.” The implication was once that we Libs had made one giant mistake which had misplaced us the election. But, actually, none of us may definitively pin Trumpism on something, a lot as we attempted. As Democrats perplexed to make sense of it they became themselves into pretzels determined to keep away from the errors of 2016.

In the spring of 2019, it seemed like we may have every other shot at a feminine president. The Democratic box was once stuffed with ability, a ancient quantity of girls within the workforce (six). Surely my daughter would get to peer a girl president upward push to defeat probably the most sexist, misogynistic president ever. It was once the easiest Hollywood finishing, and that’s why I knew it will occur.