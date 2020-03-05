Why Russian and Iranian Propagandists Are Turning to Medium

Move over, Facebook and Twitter. Russian trolls are increasing their social media portfolio and going longform with a rising footprint on Medium. Over the previous few years, Kremlin-linked disinformation campaigns have increasingly more grew to become to the smooth, minimalist writing platform to host pretend articles—tales that fed into Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine conspiracy theories and different favourite subjects of Moscow. So how are trolls abusing the tech trade’s favourite self-publisher and what’s the corporate doing about it?

Welcome to Rabbit Hole.

Most social platforms have long gone via a Kübler-Ross-style grief cycle when faced with the issue of disinformation and what they intend to do about it. Sites like Facebook began out with denial—Mark Zuckerberg famously dismissed President Obama’s November 2016 caution about international disinformation at the platform—and have since moved to someplace between bargaining and acceptance.