Why Princess Margaret’s Lady In Waiting ‘Didn’t Like’ Vanessa Kirby’s ‘The Crown’ Portrayal

When it involves Princess Margaret portrayals, her lady-in-waiting, Lady Anne Glenconner, does play favorites. Discussing Netflix’s fictional take at the monarchy, The Crown, Glenconner instructed People that she best preferred one actress’s take at the princess: “I didn’t like the first one at all,” she stated. “She was too tall.”

Vanessa Kirby performed Princess Margaret all over the drama’s first two seasons, when Claire Foy occupied the function of Queen Elizabeth II. In Season 3, following the time bounce, Olivia Colman took the function of the Queen and Helena Bonham Carter stepped in as Princess Margaret.

Glenconner mentioned the display with People as she promotes her upcoming memoir, Lady in Waiting: My Extraordinary Life within the Shadow of the Crown. Speaking about Kirby, she stated, “To see this actress towering over Claire Foy was ridiculous. And her voice was not right.”

“Helena,” she added, “has the voice spot-on.”

Bonham Carter has in the past mentioned the exhaustive analysis she carried out prior to taking at the function. She even consulted a psychic in order that she may be in contact with the overdue royal’s spirit.

“She said, apparently, she was glad it was me,” Bonham Carter stated at a literature competition remaining fall. “My main thing when you play someone who is real, you kind of want their blessing because you have a responsibility.”

“So I asked her: ‘Are you OK with me playing you?’ and she said: ‘You’re better than the other actress’ … that they were thinking of,” Bonham Carter stated. “They will not admit who it was. It was me and somebody else. That made me think maybe she is here, because that is a classic Margaret thing to say. She was really good at complimenting you and putting you down at the same time.”

“Then she said: ‘But you’re going to have to brush up and be more groomed and neater.’ Then she said: ‘Get the smoking right. I smoked in a very particular way. Remember that—this is a big note—the cigarette holder was as much a weapon for expression as it was for smoking.’”