Wednesday Jackpot was $90 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 03/04/20 was $90 million. The Wednesday night time drawing has been held, and listed below are the numbers.

First Five: 18-43-58-60-68Powerball: 14Power Play: 2x

Wednesday night time’s 03/04/20 Powerball jackpot was estimated at $90 million, with a money choice of $67.nine million. The jackpot can have greater if gross sales furthered lottery projections, in step with officers.

The successful numbers on Saturday (02/29/20) for the $80 million Powerball jackpot had been: 24-44-46-50-51 with a Powerball of 13. The Power Play was 3x.

There was no grand prize winner on Saturday, however there was one price ticket bought in Iowa that matched all 5 white balls—lacking out at the crimson Powerball— for the second one prize of $1 million. Had the Power Play been bought for an additional $1, then that price ticket would have a price of $2 million.

The closing grand prize received was $70 million within the 02/12/20 drawing with a price ticket bought in Michigan.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets bought in Texas all the way through January 2020. Neither of the tickets had been winners, and the jackpot saved hovering for each and every sport within the new 12 months.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

The earlier grand prize winner prior to that was on 01/29/20. That price ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven retailer on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, Florida, for the $394 million grand prize, which had a money choice of $274.6 million. That 7-Eleven retailer will obtain $100,000 for promoting the successful price ticket.

The closing grand prize successful price ticket prior to that was bought in California on 11/02/19 for a jackpot of $150 million. The Powerball jackpot rolled over 33 instances prior to the Bonita Springs price ticket was bought on January 29, 2020.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, irrespective of the jackpot dimension—in step with Powerball’s website online.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery performed each Wednesday and Saturday, and one in every of America’s two largest lottery jackpot video games. Powerball jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million with a Power Play. Tickets are $2. You can test the numbers for this night, or any previous successful numbers, at the respectable Powerball website online.

The different multi-state lottery is Mega Millions, which is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. Like Powerball, the jackpot is reset at $40 million after a jackpot is received, and one line of numbers is $2, with a $1 technique to multiply their winnings with a Megaplier. Here is the Mega Millions website online for more info, or to test any attainable previous numbers.

There are 9 techniques to win cash all the way through the Powerball. Just getting the powerball with out a different numbers will pay out $4, and much more if the ability play is purchased for an additional buck. The identical payout is going for one ball plus the powerball, and $7 is the payout for 2 proper numbers with the powerball, or 3 proper numbers and no powerball.

If all 5 white, numbered balls are selected however the crimson powerball isn’t proper, then the payout is $1 million, with a fair upper payout if the ability play is selected.

Wednesday night time we will be able to publish the Powerball 03/04/20 drawing payouts and inform if there was a winner and the place that winner got here from, if that is so.

Here are the best-ever most sensible Powerball jackpot prizes

1. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets bought in California, Florida and Tennessee

2. $768.Four million (03/27/2019)

Single price ticket bought in Wisconsin

3. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single price ticket bought in Massachusetts

4. $687.eight million (10/27/2018)

Two successful tickets had been drawn, one bought in Iowa and one bought in New York.

5. $590.Five million (05/18/2013)

Single price ticket bought in Florida

6. $587.Five million (11/28/2012)

Two successful tickets had been drawn, one bought in Missouri and one bought in Arizona.

7. $564.1 million (02/11/2015)

Winning tickets bought in Texas, North Carolina and Puerto Rico