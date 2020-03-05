WarrenToBiden and #WarrenToBernie Compete On Twitter After Elizabeth Warren Suspends Campaign Without Endorsing Either Rival

Following Elizabeth Warren’s resolution on Thursday to droop her presidential marketing campaign, tens of hundreds of Twitter customers temporarily started urging the Massachusetts senator and her supporters to again both Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders.

Warren, who had failed to drag off any number one or caucus wins, thanked her supporters and declined to endorse considered one of her two former competitors as she introduced her marketing campaign’s suspension. Speaking to supporters and newshounds outdoor her house in Cambridge, Massachusetts, she mentioned, “Let’s take a deep breath and spend a little time on that.”

She added, “We don’t have to decide that this minute,” regarding a imaginable endorsement.

Sanders and Warren, long-time pals and Senate allies, had been in large part observed as splitting the innovative vote within the Democratic race, main many Sanders backers to name for her supporters to temporarily align themselves in the back of the Vermont senator. But Biden supporters and Sanders critics additionally instructed Warren and her backers to believe siding with the previous vice chairman.

The hashtags #WarrenToBernie and #WarrenToBiden turned into best trending subjects on Twitter in a while after the inside track broke that Warren used to be finishing her marketing campaign.

“Willing to bet that the vast majority of @ewarren voters are #WarrenToBiden. Why? Because they are good faith, honest and honorable DEMOCRATS… just like @SenWarren,” Fernand R. Amandi, who hosts the Strange Days podcast, tweeted.

“#ThankYouElizabeth. I am a #WarrentoBiden voter. Are you?” op-ed creator and podcast host Holly Figueroa O’Reilly tweeted.

“I hope @ewarren’s supporters give strong consideration to @JoeBiden. Joe never personally attacked Liz & always believed a woman could be president,” Chris D. Jackson, a county commissioner in Tennessee, wrote. “If you are looking for an inclusive campaign who will always treat you with respect, #TeamJoe is where it’s at! #WarrenToBiden.”

Meanwhile, Sanders supporters instructed Warren and her supporters to again her former innovative rival. Some former Warren backers additionally were given in the back of the hashtag.

“I hope and pray @ewarren endorses #Bernie. She ran an exceptional campaign and even though things got tense in the end, it would be greeted with massive respect and love from #NotMeUs,” Peter Daou, a former adviser to Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, tweeted. “She would cement a powerful legacy of principle. #WarrenToBernie.”

I am hoping and pray @ewarren endorses #Bernie.

She ran an outstanding marketing campaign and even if issues were given hectic finally, it might be greeted with huge admire and love from #NotMeUs.

She would cement a formidable legacy of idea.#WarrenToBernie

— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) March 4, 2020

Writer Mey Rude posted: “ok fellow #WarrenDemocrat it’s time to rally behind bernie and not just vote for him but CAMPAIGN for him. we can and will win together #WarrenToBernie.”

Actress Julie Gonzalo wrote: “#thankyouelizabethwarren I voted for you because I believed how hard you would fight for the American people. Sad to see you go. Let’s all unite now and win this race #WarrenToBernie.”

Both Sanders and Biden congratulated Warren on Twitter after her announcement.

The senator tweeted: “@ewarren has taken on the most powerful corporate interests because she cares about those who have been left behind. Without her, the progressive movement would not be nearly as strong as it is today. I know that she’ll stay in this fight and we are grateful that she will.”

“Senator @EWarren is the fiercest of fighters for middle class families. Her work in Washington, in Massachusetts, and on the campaign trail has made a real difference in people’s lives. We needed her voice in this race, and we need her continued work in the Senate,” the previous vice chairman wrote.

Elizabeth Warren greets Bernie Sanders as Joe Biden seems on on the January 14 Democratic debate in Des Moines, Iowa.

Scott Olson/Getty

Many others merely tweeted their appreciation for Warren and her marketing campaign’s message, making the hashtag #ThankYouElizabeth development.

“Today is a hard day for so many people who love and respect @ewarren and admire her campaign — and I include myself in that,” Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who has recommended Sanders, tweeted. “Elizabeth Warren is a progressive lion, a champion for working families, and her commitment to inclusivity is exemplary. Thank you for being a role model.”