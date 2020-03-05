Virgin Media data breach affects 900,000 people

Image copyright

A Virgin Media database containing the private main points of 900,000 people was once left unsecured and available on-line for 10 months, the corporate has admitted.

The data was once accessed “on at least one occasion” via an unknown consumer.

The database, which was once for advertising functions, contained telephone numbers, house and e-mail addresses.

It didn’t come with passwords or monetary main points.

The breach was once now not because of a hack or a crook assault, however since the database were “incorrectly configured” via a member of body of workers now not following the right kind procedures, Virgin Media mentioned.

The company was once alerted to the issue on Friday after it was once noticed via an impartial safety researcher.

The corporate mentioned virtually all of the ones affected have been Virgin shoppers with tv or fixed-line phone accounts, even though the database additionally incorporated some Virgin Mobile shoppers in addition to attainable shoppers referred via buddies as a part of a promotion.

Virgin Media, which is owned via US cable staff, Liberty Global, has knowledgeable the Information Commissioner’s Office as required, and introduced a forensic investigation.

Lutz Schüler, leader government of Virgin Media mentioned: “We recently became aware that one of our marketing databases was incorrectly configured which allowed unauthorised access. We immediately solved the issue by shutting down access.”

“Protecting our customers’ data is a top priority and we sincerely apologise,” he mentioned.

“Based upon our investigation, Virgin Media does believe that the database was accessed on at least one occasion but we do not know the extent of the access or if any information was actually used,” Mr Schuler mentioned.

Virgin Media mentioned it could be emailing the ones affected on Thursday, with the intention to warn them in regards to the dangers of phishing, nuisance calls and id robbery. The message will come with a reminder to not click on on unknown hyperlinks in emails and to not supply non-public main points to unverified callers.

Further recommendation was once to be had on its web page, it mentioned.

The incontrovertible fact that Virgin Media’s database hasn’t been actively hacked is comforting for purchasers, however whilst the main points are gentle, it feels like human error is guilty and that’s fairly embarrassing for a tech company.

Ten months is a very long time for all that data to have simply been sitting there, ready to be discovered.

And whilst no passwords or financial institution main points have been amongst it, there is an terrible lot of touch data for a cyber-criminal to paintings with. Phishing expeditions – when any person tries to get monetary data out of a sufferer via pretending to be an organization with a valid explanation why for touch – don’t seem to be in particular refined, however they’re efficient for the ones stuck off-guard, and generally is a profitable supply of source of revenue.

It’s unclear whether or not this was once but every other case of unsecured data being saved on a cloud carrier that is simply searchable if you understand how. There were dozens of examples of this in recent years, together with simply this week a database of the private main points of people the use of educate station wireless round the United Kingdom.

Virgin Media has apologised and actually, there is little or no sensible recommendation to provide within the gentle of this sort of breach, past the standard protocol of staying alert to any messages inquiring for non-public data or get entry to to any more or less finance.