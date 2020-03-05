Tulsi Gabbard Is Still in the 2020 Presidential Race Despite Having Only Two Delegates

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) speaks at a presidential marketing campaign match in Detroit, Michigan on March 3, 2020.

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard stays in the race to develop into the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, regardless of having most effective two delegates.

On Thursday, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren dropped out of rivalry Thursday, after failing to complete first in any of the Democratic primaries and caucuses held so far. She declined to mention which of the two front-runners–former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders–she would endorse.

Gabbard is now the most effective lady and consumer of colour left in what has necessarily develop into a two-person race between Biden and Sanders.

Super Tuesday noticed Biden’s delegate rely pass as much as 596 to this point, as he carried 10 of 14 states throughout the nation. Sanders’ delegate rely is as much as 536, consistent with The Associated Press. Warren dropped out with a delegate rely of 65.

Meanwhile, Gabbard gained a complete of 2 delegates, which got here on Super Tuesday from the caucuses held in American Samoa. To win the Democratic nomination, a candidate will want to protected 1,991 delegates.

Gabbard these days qualifies to take part in the 11th Democratic debate, which shall be held in Phoenix on March 15. As the Democratic debate regulations stand, a candidate who earns a minimum of one delegate in the primaries will mechanically qualify for the debate.

But that can quickly alternate, consistent with Xochitl Hinojosa, communications director for the Democratic National Committee. Hinojosa tweeted out this previous Tuesday that the threshold to qualify for the ultimate debates would building up:

“We have two more debates–of course the threshold will go up,” she wrote. “By the time we have the March debate, almost 2,000 delegates will be allocated. The threshold will reflect where we are in the race, as it always has.”

Gabbard must carry out exceptionally neatly in the Democratic primaries on March 10 when 352 delegates shall be up for grabs in six states to satisfy any new threshold for the debate. This shall be an almost not possible process as FiveThiryEight forecasts Gabbard won’t win a unmarried delegate from the taking part states.

Democratic strategist Chris Kofinis of Park Street Strategies instructed Newsweek in an e-mail that the Hawaii congresswoman isn’t even a margin-of-error candidate. When requested if Gabbard’s ultimate in the race would lend a hand or hurt the two present front-runners Biden and Sanders, Kofinis mentioned that Gabbard would “have zero impact on the nature or direction of this race.”

Newsweek reached out to the Gabbard marketing campaign for feedback relating to why the Democratic consultant is ultimate in the race, however gained no reaction in time for e-newsletter.