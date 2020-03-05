Trump to Award Fox News Analyst Jack Keane With Presidential Medal of Freedom

Fox News analyst General Jack Keane will obtain the Presidential Medal of Freedom subsequent week, the White House introduced Wednesday.

Keane is a retired four-star normal within the U.S. Army, and served as Vice Chief of Staff within the Army from 1999 to 2003. After his retirement from the army, Keane served as a casual presidential adviser. Today, Keane is in all probability maximum referred to as an ordinary face on Fox News, serving because the community’s senior strategic analyst.

“General Keane has devoted his life to keeping America safe and strong, and he has earned many awards, including two Defense Distinguished Service Medals, five Legions of Merit, two Army Distinguished Service Medals, the Silver Star, the Bronze Star, and the Ronald Reagan Peace through Strength Award,” the White House mentioned in a remark.

In addition to his army occupation and his paintings with Fox News, Keane may be the chairman of AM General, the corporate that builds the Humvee army automobile, in addition to the cofounder of nuclear power consulting company IP3 International.

Keane’s wisdom and affect is revered on either side of the political aisle, and he has recommended former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in addition to Republican figures like Trump and previous President George W. Bush.

Newsweek reached out to Fox News for remark.

Gen. Jack Keane, proven right here in a 2014 report picture, might be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom subsequent week.

T.J. Kirkpatrick/Getty

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the easiest civilian award within the United States, with equivalent standing because the Congressional Gold Medal. The award honors those that have made “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Despite being a civilian award, army team of workers will also be given the award and it may be worn at the uniform. Past army figures who’ve gained the Medal of Freedom come with former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who won the medal two times, and U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Grace Hopper, a pioneer of early computing.

The most up-to-date Medal of Freedom recipient used to be radio display host Rush Limbaugh. During his time period in place of job, Trump has awarded 20 Medals of Freedom—Keane might be Trump’s 21st. Trump has additionally given the award to economist Arthur Laffer, former Attorney General Edwin Meese, former Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah and golfing famous person Tiger Woods. He has additionally awarded posthumous Medals of Freedom to singer Elvis Presley, baseball legend Babe Ruth and Associate Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

The report for many Medals of Freedom awarded by way of a president is going to President Barack Obama, who awarded 123. President Ronald Reagan awarded the next-most, 102 Medals of Freedom. The award used to be established in 1963 by way of President John F. Kennedy, by way of govt order.