Trump Says Bloomberg Had ‘Bad Political Instinct,’ Was ‘Surrounded by Losers’

In an interview with Sean Hannity on his primetime Fox News display, President Donald Trump stated some of the causes that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s presidential marketing campaign failed as a result of Bloomberg had “bad political instincts” and that he used to be “surrounded by losers.”

Trump additionally blamed Bloomberg’s debate performances, pronouncing Bloomberg were given “beat up very badly” by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

After an underwhelming efficiency within the Super Tuesday primaries, the place Bloomberg simplest picked up the six delegates from American Samoa after spending tens of millions of his personal cash on promoting, Bloomberg suspended his presidential marketing campaign Wednesday and gave his endorsement to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Bloomberg introduced his go out from the race in a Wednesday observation pronouncing “the delegate math has become virtually impossible—and a viable path to the nomination no longer exists.”

“And so while I will not be the nominee,” Bloomberg added, “I will not walk away from the most important political fight of my life. I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden.”

Drew Angerer/Getty

Trump stated he knew Bloomberg’s marketing campaign used to be over once he began to discuss, however that different elements performed into Bloomberg’s go out from the Democratic race.

“[Bloomberg is] a smart guy in a certain way, in a different kind of way, but not in a political way,” Trump stated. “He’s got a very bad political instinct. He’s surrounded by people that I know, in some cases I know pretty well. They’re losers. He’s really surrounded by losers.”

“But they become winners because they ripped [Bloomberg] off for a lot of money,” Trump persisted. “They really took him to the cleaners. But some of these guys are really third-rate people. And they wanted him to keep going and, you know, the longer he goes, the more money they make. That’s why they did it, because they knew that it’s not for him.”

It used to be Bloomberg’s extremely publicized clashes with Warren that sealed his destiny as a presidential candidate, Trump stated.

“He was on that debate when a very mean, she is a very mean person, you can ask Bernie Sanders, because what she’s done to him is terrible,” Trump stated. “When Elizabeth Warren went after him he was saying, ‘Get me off this stage, get me off here fast.’ He got beat up very badly by Elizabeth Warren. It was not a pretty sight to watch. And that was the end of him.”

“I mean, it was incredible,” Trump added. “It was so bad, it was the end of him. It ended right there and he was unable to recover from the debate performance, especially the first one.”

Former Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg addresses his body of workers and the media after saying that he’s going to be finishing his marketing campaign on Wednesday in New York City.

Spencer Platt/Getty

Newsweek reached out to Bloomberg for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

Warren took instant intention at Bloomberg all over February’s 9th Democratic Debate in Nevada, urgent Bloomberg on his utilization of non-disclosure agreements to silence claims of sexual harassment and gender discrimination inside his corporate.

“None of them accused me of anything other than maybe they didn’t like a joke I told,” Bloomberg stated. Later, Bloomberg stated he would now not liberate the ones girls from their NDAs.

“They signed the agreements,” Bloomberg stated, “and that’s what we’re going to live with.”

Warren, a former trainer of contract regulation, gave the impression on a February CNN Town Hall with a blanket liberate shape she herself had drawn up and introduced to ship it to Bloomberg.

“All that Mayor Bloomberg has to do is download it,” Warren stated. “I’ll text it. Sign it and then the women or men will be free to speak and tell their own stories.”

Bloomberg capitulated quickly later on, pronouncing he would paintings with 3 girls to unfastened them from their NDAs and that his corporate would now not use the binding agreements.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting on this issue over the past few days and I’ve decided that for as long as I’m running the company, we won’t offer confidentiality agreements to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward,” Bloomberg wrote in a February observation.