Toyota recalls another 1.1 million cars, Lexus models included





Toyota has tremendously expanded a recall of all kinds of issues, because of problems with the gas pumps.

The automaker on Wednesday upped the choice of recalled Toyota and Lexus models from 700,000 to one.8 million. Owners of the ones cars will probably be notified through early May.

“The subject vehicles are equipped with a fuel pump which may stop operating,” the corporate stated in a submit on its Website. “If this were to occur, warning lights and messages may be displayed on the instrument panel, and the engine may run rough. This can result in a vehicle stall, and the vehicle may be unable to be restarted. If a vehicle stall occurs while driving at higher speeds, this could increase the risk of a crash.”

Wednesday’s further recall affected the next makes and models:

2013-2015 Model Year Lexus LS 460;

2013-2014 Model Year Lexus GS 350;

2014 Model Year Toyota FJ Cruiser, Lexus IS-F;

2014-2015 Model Year Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser; Lexus GX 460, IS 350, LX 570;

2015 Model Year Lexus NX 200t, RC 350;

2017 Model Year Lexus IS 200t, RC 200t;

2017-2019 Model Year Toyota Sienna; Lexus RX 350;

2018 Model Year Lexus GS 300;

2018-2019 Model Year Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, Sequoia, Tacoma, Tundra; Lexus ES 350, GS 350, IS 300, IS 350, LC 500, LC 500h, LS 500, LS 500h, RC 300, RC 350, RX 350L.

Owners can name Toyota at 1-800-331-4331 or Lexus at 1-800-255-3987 for more information. They too can go browsing to nhtsa.gov/recalls and input their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or registration number plate knowledge and in finding out if their automobile was once recalled.

The Toyota/Lexus recall is without doubt one of the better recalls for the car trade in a while. Last September, GM recalled 107,000 Chevy SUVs after finding out a suspension weld may just smash, inflicting steerage issues. And Ford, particularly, has had a variety of primary recalls previously 15 months. In January 2019, it recalled 953,000 cars as a part of the continued Takata airbag recall. The following month, it issued 3 speedy fireplace recalls on over 1.8 million vehicles and pickups, together with 1.5 million F-150s. Then, in May 2019, a quarter-million Ford Fusions had been recalled over a flaw that might result in the vehicles rolling away.

