The Real Reason Bernie Sanders’ 2020 Campaign Stumbled on Super Tuesday—and May Never Recover

It’s political lore that Howard Dean’s 2004 presidential marketing campaign got here crashing down the evening he screamed right into a microphone after shedding the Iowa caucus. In fact, the tip was once transparent weeks prior to. It was once guttural, in the beginning; a rising sense that he needed to extend his coalition of supporters, adopted via the conclusion that he couldn’t deliver himself to do it.

“I was giving them something that they deeply valued, which was hope. And to pull back and become the establishment figure I knew I had to become [in order] to become president was really hard to do,” Dean mentioned a couple of years again. “I had to teach them an incredibly unpleasant lesson, which is that people like me don’t win presidencies behaving like that, that you have to deal with reality that includes a whole lot of people who aren’t progressives, who aren’t nice, who aren’t good about human rights… I knew I had to make the turn. And I couldn’t do it. I just couldn’t do it.”

Sixteen years after Dean got here to that epiphany, some other Vermonter working for the presidency could also be having a identical one among his personal.