‘The Last of Us’ Series Coming to HBO Helmed by ‘Chernobyl’ Creator Craig Mazin

HBO has introduced that an adaptation of the online game The Last of Us as a sequence is in construction, in accordance to The Hollywood Reporter Thursday.

Based at the Naughty Dog online game franchise for PlayStation, the brand new sequence might be helmed by Chernobyl author Craig Mazin. The Last of Us ingenious director and creator Neil Druckmann will paintings with Mazin and function govt manufacturer for the undertaking.

As reported by Variety, the display will chronicle the primary sport’s occasions.

“Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus,” Mazin stated. “Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honored to do it in partnership with Neil.”

“From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us,” Druckmann stated. “With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn’t think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show. I’m beyond excited to collaborate with them.”

The Last Of Us’ cinematic nature makes it rife for a sequence adaptation. Set in a post-apocalyptic United States, a mutant fungal outbreak spreads a illness to people, turning them into cannibalistic beings referred to as “the Infected.” Joel, the sport’s protagonist, smuggles youngster Ellie to a defense force’s (the Fireflies) hiding spot, outdoor of the fungus’ quarantine zone. Shortly after starting their adventure, Ellie finds that she used to be inflamed however does now not display signs of the illness, which supplies hope for a treatment. The pair shuttle the rustic warding off cannibal bandits, the Infected, and in the end the Fireflies.

As of June 2018, The Last of Us, which used to be launched seven years in the past, has bought over 17 million copies, making it the 49th best-selling sport of all time.

A sequel to The Last of Us used to be introduced in December 2016. As antagonistic to the primary sport, avid gamers will keep an eye on Ellie as a substitute of Joel. Druckmann co-wrote the tale with Halley Gross, who has written episodes of Westworld. Previously scheduled for liberate ultimate month, The Last of Us Part II will pop out on May 29.

Naughty Dog Studios and HBO didn’t right away reply to Newsweek’s request for remark.