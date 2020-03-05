Staffers at Ronan Farrow’s Publisher Hachette Walk Out Over Decision to Print Woody Allen’s Autobiography

Staffers at Hachette Book Group walked out of the writer’s New York place of business on Thursday in protest of the corporate’s choice to submit a brand new memoir via Woody Allen.

Multiple assets informed The Daily Beast that some workers at the publishing space were livid with Hachette imprint Grand Central Publishing’s choice to liberate the ebook in spite of allegations that Allen molested his followed daughter Dylan Farrow (allegations he has denied).

The walkout got here after Dylan’s brother Ronan Farrow—whose best-selling ebook Catch and Kill used to be revealed via Hachette imprint Little, Brown and Company ultimate yr—publicly lashed out at the corporate over its choice to submit his father’s autobiography, titled Apropos of Nothing and reportedly due out April 7.

Staff at Little, Brown and Company on Thursday circulated a memo concerning the walkout, pronouncing workers of the imprint “stand with Ronan and Dylan Farrow and survivors of sexual assault.”

In an electronic mail to Michael Pietsch, the executive government of Hachette, Farrow blasted his writer for secretly making plans to submit Allen’s ebook all whilst enhancing Farrow’s ebook, which at occasions explicitly dealt together with his circle of relatives historical past, together with a bit the place the reporter recalled his sister’s choice to move public with the molestation claims.

“Your policy of editorial independence among your imprints does not relieve you of your moral and professional obligations as the publisher of ‘Catch and Kill,’ and as the leader of a company being asked to assist in efforts by abusive men to whitewash their crimes,” Farrow stated.

The writer has billed the ebook as “a comprehensive account of [Allen’s] life, both personal and professional,” together with “his relationship with family, friends and the loves of his life.”

“Obviously I can’t in good conscience work with you any more,” Farrow concluded. “Imagine this were your sister.”