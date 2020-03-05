Six states are still not testing for coronavirus





As the coronavirus outbreak continues to unfold, six U.S. states still do not have public well being labs set as much as take a look at for COVID-19, consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Alabama, Maine, Ohio, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Wyoming are still indexed as being “in progress” to putting in verified labs with diagnostic exams.

U.S. territories Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands are additionally indexed as “in progress.”

The record used to be supplied by way of the Association of Public Health Laboratories. All different states have verified labs that are the usage of COVID-19 diagnostic exams.

The information comes because the CDC has upped the whole choice of COVID-19 circumstances within the U.S. to 149. To date, 10 other people have died from the outbreak and 13 states have reported circumstances.

The coronavirus take a look at is a mix of a nasal swab and an oral swab. Currently, pressing care facilities and organizations like CVS’s well being clinics can’t habits coronavirus exams on website online, although that may trade at some point.

The unfold of the virus has had wide-ranging results, from the prolong of the brand new James Bond movie to other people rethinking shuttle plans.

More must-read tales from Fortune:

—How to take into accounts COVID-19

—Coronavirus spreads to a in the past wholesome sector: company income

—Coronavirus is giving China duvet to enlarge its surveillance. What occurs subsequent?

—Coronavirus presentations why we’d like vaccines prior to, not after, a deadly disease

—Before coronavirus, there have been SARS and MERS. Do epidemics ever truly finish?

Subscribe to Fortune’s Outbreak publication for a day by day roundup of news at the coronavirus outbreak and its have an effect on on international trade.





Source link