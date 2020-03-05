Samantha Bee Begs Bernie and Biden Supporters to Get Along After Super Tuesday

Following “one of the most important nights in the 2020 election,” Samantha Bee spent Wednesday night time’s episode of Full Frontal breaking down the “close race between Bernie, Biden and the coronavirus, which it projects to infect them all!”

“As we know, the big winner of the night was Joe Biden,” the host stated, attributing his surprising luck at the last-minute endorsements he were given from former opponents like Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, who “gave up his lifelong dream of becoming America’s white Obama.”

“It was all in the name of coalescing behind a candidate who is… fine,” Bee, who has up to now expressed her discomfort with Biden, stated.

From there, she moved on to roast the media protection of Super Tuesday, together with Fox News, which she concept “would be having a field day” over all the “chaos” at the Democratic facet. “But even their analysts had some issues,” she stated. “Brit Hume was up at 5:30 a.m. to share a screengrab of election odds, forgetting to close his tab for ‘Sexy Vixen Vinyl.’”

Check out The Last Laugh with particular visitor Samantha Bee on March 14 at SXSW

Bee famous that the web page in query was once between open tabs for Hume’s checking account and the coronavirus, “which to be fair was every man’s id this week: My 401K, I’m horny, I’m gonna die.”

Later, the host said that the Super Tuesday effects “were probably disappointing” for a few of her audience. “It may seem now that Democrats are more divided than ever,” she stated. “This primary has become bigger than the candidates. It’s starting to seem like it’s about the very soul of the Democratic Party, a race between unapologetic progressive values and the color beige. But no matter who your candidate was in the beginning, we all need to come together in the end.”

Bee concluded through providing recommendation to all sides. “If you’re a Bernie supporter and you end up having to vote for Biden, keep fighting to push the party to the left,” she stated. “If you’re a Biden supporter and you end up having to vote for Bernie, I don’t know, man, enjoy legal weed when it passes and chill the fuck out!”

“At the end of the day, the most important thing to remember is that we have to defeat Donald Trump,” the host stated to cheers from her target market. “And the second most important thing to remember is—and I cannot stress this enough—never invite Michael Bloomberg to your pizza party.”

For extra, pay attention to Samantha Bee on The Last Laugh podcast: