Row erupts as Amigo Loans founder quits

A boardroom row has long past public after the founder of sub-prime lender Amigo give up the board and accused the corporate of “committing slow-motion suicide”.

Amigo lends cash to other people with a spotty credit ranking, however who can be offering friends and family as a back-up to ensure any ignored repayments.

Major shareholder and founder James Benamor left and revealed a highly-critical weblog.

The corporate hit again, announcing portions of it had been “fundamentally incorrect”.

In January, Amigo – which controls 80% of the United Kingdom’s guarantor mortgage marketplace – put itself up on the market.

Numerous proceedings were submitted by way of shoppers who really feel they must by no means were given a mortgage.

The sub-prime lending sector as an entire has confronted a snowfall of proceedings from shoppers who imagine they had been licensed for loans which they may by no means come up with the money for to pay off. This has ended in the death of one of the most greatest names within the sector, such as Wonga.