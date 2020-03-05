Robert Durst Is Finally on Trial for Allegedly Murdering Susan Berman in Los Angeles

In overdue December of 2000, a police dispatcher in Los Angeles gained a choice from a lady soliciting for a check-in for her neighbor, Susan Berman. The lady had spotted Berman’s canine free in the backyard for an strangely very long time. Her backdoor was once vast open. There was once a automotive in the storage, however no resolution on the door. Berman lived on a hectic side road—a shortcut to the Valley—and other folks drove speedy. “Not a place you want your dogs loose,” Los Angeles prosecutor John Lewin instructed a jury Wednesday morning in the hole arguments of the felony trial of Robert Durst—the Manhattan actual property inheritor charged with Berman’s homicide.

When police arrived, they searched Berman’s small, slightly rundown house. “This is what they find,” Lewin mentioned. “Susan is on the floor. There’s a small pool of blood around her head. She is not moving. She is cold to the touch. They very quickly realize that, in fact, she is deceased.” The officials discovered a gun casing through the frame. They discovered no indicators of compelled access, fight, or robbery—Susan’s handbag with bank cards, ID, and money nonetheless sat on her kitchen counter. “The evidence will show that Susan knew her killer,” Lewin mentioned. “[Berman] was a somewhat paranoid woman, the kind of woman who would never open her door to a stranger… She let the killer into the house. She turned her back to them. She wasn’t afraid. She wasn’t scared. And then she was executed. Thankfully, she did not see it coming.”

In March, 2015, just about fifteen years after Berman died, Robert “Bob” Durst, son of Seymour Durst, the previous CEO of one of the most biggest personal actual property corporations in New York, was once arrested for Berman’s homicide. The arrest got here simply someday ahead of the finale of The Jinx, an HBO docu-series about his historical past of alleged crimes. Directed through Andrew Jarecki, it retold the tale of Durst’s courting to the disappearances of 3 other folks between 1982 and 2001: Durst’s spouse, Kathleen Durst; his best possible buddy, Susan Berman; and his former neighbor, Morris Black. Durst was once attempted and acquitted of Black’s loss of life, and not charged in his spouse’s disappearance.

In the Los Angeles Superior Airport Courthouse on Wednesday, Lewin gave the primary statements in an ordeal that has been 5 years in the making and may ship Durst to prison for existence. The inheritor has pleaded now not in charge to Berman’s homicide. His legal professionals, Dick DeGuerin and Chip Lewis, will ship their very own opening remarks on Monday (they didn’t reply to requests for remark). The trial, slated to run for 5 months, will carry in proof from all 3 disappearances, and a couple of hundred witnesses for the prosecution, together with two of Durst’s brothers, family and friends of all 3 sufferers, and previous SNL forged member, Laraine Newman.

As journalists took their seats, group of workers handed out Purell to the target market, giggling nervously about information of extra instances of the 2019 novel coronavirus in southern California. Prosecutor John Lewin, a stocky, wry legal professional dubbed the “King of Cold Cases,” for his document securing convictions on crimes lengthy concept unsolvable, approached the rostrum in a military go well with and purple tie. “I’m not going to lie to you guys, this is not going to be short,” Lewin started. “I’ll let you in on a secret—I, myself, do not know how long it is going to be. I just know it’s going to be long.”

He started with Berman. Like Durst, the screenwriter with directly black bangs, had grown up exorbitantly rich. Berman was once born in 1945 to Gladys and infamous gangster David “The Jew” Berman, who had helped Bugsy Siegel’s Las Vegas playing racket on the Flamingo Hotel. Susan, Lewin mentioned, “was the princess of Las Vegas. Liberace played at her birthday party. She hung out at all the casinos.” Also like Durst, whose mom dedicated suicide when he was once younger, Berman misplaced each her folks in youth. By age 12, Berman’s father had died in surgical operation; her mom had handed whilst institutionalized. Her buddies become her circle of relatives. “Susan was very loyal. She learned it from her father,” a witness mentioned in a video testimony performed in court docket. “It was the mafioso way.”

“I didn’t have to follow the rules.”

— Robert Durst

In the mid-1960s, Durst and Berman met as scholars at UCLA and become speedy buddies. Durst, who harbored a lax appreciate for authority, reminded Berman of her father. “I didn’t have to follow the rules,” Durst mentioned in a video performed in court docket. He spent their grad faculty years “smoking marijauna, going to screen therapy with John Lennon, and dodging the draft.” Later, he would forge monetary statements to qualify for meals stamps. (“I loved using food stamps,” Durst mentioned in a recording performed in court docket. “It’s like, I’m getting away with this. I’m beating the government.”) When he were given a role at his father’s corporate, Durst would display up hours overdue, belch in conferences, communicate to himself, and make contact with his pals, as his father put it, “like the maid.”

For a long time, the buddies remained “very, very close,” as one witness mentioned in a clip performed in court docket. Asked if there was once the rest Berman wouldn’t have executed for Durst, the solution was once brief: “No.”

That was once the homicide riding this trial. But to take hold of Durst’s connection to it, Lewin instructed the jury, required some backstory, relationship again to 1970. That yr, Durst was once a 28-year-old grad pupil at UCLA and, whilst again on the east coast for a spell, he met a 19-year-old named Kathleen McCormack. A lower-middle elegance Irish lady from Long Island, McCormack had simply moved into one among Durst’s father’s structures, and started paintings as a dental hygienist. Durst went house along with her that evening. In 1973, the couple married.

According to motions filed through prosecutors Lewin and Habib Balian, the couple had a fraught and extremely abusive courting, which Durst characterised himself as “controlling.” The inheritor was once tight with cash, dispensing his spouse a small allowance. In 1976, when Kathleen came upon she was once pregnant, Durst compelled her to get an abortion. When she implemented to clinical faculty, he refused to pay the schooling. In a number of declarations to prosecutors, witnesses alleged Kathleen frequently mentioned she was once “afraid” of Durst, and that “if anything happens to [her], it was him.”

On January 31, 1982, Kathleen disappeared from their area in South Salem, New York. Durst claimed she had boarded a teach to town, the place she was once enrolled on the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. The following morning, the varsity gained a choice from Kathleen, explaining that she was once too unwell to come back into elegance. She was once by no means heard from once more. Durst denied any involvement in the disappearance and was once by no means charged in reference to it.

The case went unsolved for just about 20 years. But in 1999, the police reopened the case. When they started digging, buddies of Kathleen’s instructed them to succeed in out to a lady named Susan Berman. If Durst had instructed any person in regards to the homicide, they mentioned, it will be Berman. New York police made plans to touch Berman, however they by no means did. After attaining out to Los Angeles police in December of 2000, the dep. showed that she have been murdered. Detectives gained an nameless word, marked simplest with Berman’s deal with—misspelling her community as “Beverley” Hills—and a unmarried phrase: “Cadaver.”

When Berman died in 2000, Durst had arrange place of dwelling in Galveston, Texas, residing, as he on occasion did, disguised as a mute lady with a pseudonym: Dorothy Ciner. It was once there, in October, 2001, slightly a yr after Berman’s homicide, that Durst was once arrested and attempted for a distinct murder. The sufferer was once 71-year-old Morris Black, Durst’s neighbor in Galveston and, in keeping with statements made at trial and in court docket paperwork for Berman’s homicide, the only one that knew his true identification. A month prior, Black’s frame had floated to the outside of a close-by frame of water, lower up, and wrapped in luggage. The inheritor would later admit at trial that Black have been killed along with his gun, and that he had disposed of his buddy’s frame. But Durst claimed he had acted in self-defense, and in a arguable choice, the jury voted to acquit. The inheritor served a temporary jail sentence for bail leaping and “evidence tampering” —this is, dismembering Black’s frame.

For just about 20 years, Durst went on along with his existence with out fees. But, in March of 2015, right through the later episodes of The Jinx, and dealing with greater media scrutiny from the display’s recognition, he fled. The docu-series had exposed a the most important piece of proof connecting him to Berman’s loss of life—a letter written on Durst’s administrative center stationery addressed to Berman, in the similar handwriting because the cadaver word, with the similar misspelling of “Beverley” Hills. They had additionally faced Durst with that proof, and brought about a surprising off-camera second, when Durst unknowingly whispered right into a scorching mic, “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

On March 14, 2015, the day ahead of the overall episode of The Jinx aired, government traced Durst to a J.W. Marriott in New Orleans, the place he had hidden out below every other false identify, together with a number of pretend IDs, a latex masks, huge sums of money, and a loaded gun. The following day, Durst was once charged with Susan Berman’s homicide. Lewin’s opening arguments will proceed on Thursday.