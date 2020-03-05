RIPTwitter Trends after ‘Fleets’ Reveal—Users Complain It’s Too Similar to ‘Stories’ and Demand Edit Button

Twitter’s divulge that it’s checking out a brand new characteristic that shall we customers add posts that disappear after 24 hours has been met with a combined reaction at the platform.

Congregating below the hashtag #RIPTwitter, customers criticized the transfer as being too an identical to options to be had on rival social networks, and renewed requires an edit button. The Twitter device—known as Fleets—is now being examined on Android and iOS in Brazil.

Elon Musk Says He Supports Twitter’s Jack Dorsey After Investor Oust Threat

Before the backlash, the characteristic was once unveiled via Kayvon Beykpour, a product lead at Twitter, who described it as a brand new approach of sharing “fleeting thoughts.”

But customers have fumed that it seems that too an identical to the “Stories” purposes noticed on different programs, together with Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Snapchat.

The sentiment was once summed up via one widely-shared reaction below the #RIPTwitter hashtag, “So Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are pretty much the same thing now.” Others used the trending matter to air frustrations concerning the long-demanded edit characteristic.

One Twitter person’s put up learn, “We want an edit button, not stories. Anyone who wants stories can go to Instagram and Facebook.” Another particular person added, “Just like Snapchat and Instagram now I’m going to have to ignore everyone’s stories here too.” A 3rd person joked, “Now we move to LinkedIn.” And, as is commonplace when a trending matter breaks out on Twitter, the memes briefly fastened.

Twitter: now we have a brand new characteristic known as Fleets

Everyone: however all we would have liked was once a edit button

Twitter: you’ll now tweet tales that remaining for 24 hours

Everyone:#RIPTwitter %.twitter.com/me6RAFHFNG

— Alastair McKenzieð´ó §ó ¢ó ³ó £ó ´ó ¿ (@Mckenzieas93) March 5, 2020

In his announcement, Beykpour shared a video of the characteristic. He said it seems that an identical to Stories and may “feel familiar” to some customers, however mentioned it’ll include “intentional differences to make the experience more focused on sharing and seeing people’s thoughts.”

A complete roll out date stays unknown. Twitter has been contacted for remark. Beykpour mentioned this is a “substantial change” for the website online and the Brazil assessments would lend a hand point out its possible.

He wrote, “People continuously let us know that they do not really feel comfy Tweeting as a result of Tweets will also be noticed and responded to via anyone, really feel everlasting and performative.

“We’ve been listening to this comments and operating to create new features that deal with probably the most anxieties that dangle other people again from speaking on Twitter.

“Fleets are some way to proportion fleeting ideas. Unlike Tweets, Fleets disappear after 24 hours and do not get Retweets, Likes, or public replies—other people can handiest react to your Fleets with DMs. Instead of unveiling up in other people’s timelines, Fleets are seen via tapping for your avatar.

“We’re hoping that Fleets can lend a hand other people proportion the fleeting ideas that they might were not likely to Tweet. This is a considerable alternate… so we are excited to be informed via checking out it.”

I do know what you are considering: âTHIS SOUNDS A LOT LIKE STORIES!â. Yes, there are lots of similarities with the Stories layout that can really feel acquainted to other people. There also are a couple of intentional variations to make the revel in extra fascinated with sharing and seeing peopleâs ideas. %.twitter.com/OaGYZpChcN

— Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) March 4, 2020

And for the ones pleading for an edit button, do not get your hopes up.

In January, Twitter boss Jack Dorsey defined his reasoning for no longer including an edit button to the web site, in spite of call for. He advised Wired doing so would have accidental penalties.

“One is you might send a tweet, someone might retweet that, and an hour later you completely change the content of that tweet,” he mentioned all the way through a video interview. “The person that retweeted the original tweet is now re-broadcasting something completely different.”

“We have considered a one-minute window or a 30-second window to correct something, but that also means we have to delay sending that tweet out, because once its out, people see it,” the CEO endured, including, “So, these are all the considerations. But we’ll probably never do it.”

The Twitter brand is noticed on a telephone on this photograph representation in Washington, DC, on July 10, 2019.

ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP/Getty