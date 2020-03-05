NYC to Miami for $51: Coronavirus woes cause airlines to offer cheap airfares and discounts





It reads like a typo, as though there’s a digit lacking: round-trip airfare, New York to Miami, for $51.

It’s proper there at the Frontier Airlines web site. Search a bit of extra on Google and different absurdly low costs pop up: around day trip Chicago to San Francisco for $137 or, at the Delta web site, New York to London for beneath $500.

The cause, after all, is the coronavirus and the havoc it’s wreaking on airlines. As extra and extra vacationers scrap—or a minimum of, put off—their plans, call for for tickets is plunging, forcing Delta Air Lines Inc. and its opponents to slash costs to take a look at to fill planes.

Southwest Airlines Co., United Airlines Holdings Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corp. have all warned in regards to the have an effect on of the virus as vacationers curtail trip and firms cancel occasions. The S&P 500 index of the most important airlines has plunged nearly 30% this yr because the have an effect on deepens.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends keeping off nonessential trip to some countries, together with China, Iran, South Korea and Italy. Older adults or the ones with clinical prerequisites will have to imagine suspending trip to Japan. For different countries, the CDC recommends vacationers take the standard precautions.

The coronavirus has additionally altered shopper conduct throughout different industries: While airlines and eating places seem to be losers, customers are snapping up pieces like disinfecting wipes and canned items, growing some winners amid the wider decline of U.S. equities.

