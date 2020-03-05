Nathaniel Woods Set to Be Executed Despite Public Outcry

An Alabama guy convicted of fatally capturing 3 cops in 2004 is about to be accomplished on Thursday—in spite of pleas for clemency from members of the family and high-profile activists who say he shouldn’t be put to loss of life since he didn’t pull the cause.

Nathaniel Woods, 42, was once convicted of capital homicide and sentenced to loss of life in 2005 for the June 17, 2004, killing of 3 Birmingham cops. Authorities mentioned Woods and his roommate, Kerry Spencer, had been dealing crack cocaine from their house when the 3 officials—Carlos Owen, Harley Chisolm, and Charles Bennett—had been murdered whilst making an attempt to serve an arrest warrant.

Although Spencer admitted he was once the real gunman who shot on the officials a number of occasions, prosecutors argued all the way through the 2005 trial that Woods was once additionally chargeable for their deaths as a result of he “conspired” along with his roommate within the grisly slaying.

“He’s 100 percent innocent,” Pamela Woods, his sister, mentioned out of doors the doorways of the Alabama State Capitol Wednesday night in a last-minute plea for a reprieve. “Let him go, or give us time to have the courts review his case.”

While many have known as for a keep of execution, Woods is about to transform the 67th individual to be put to loss of life by means of the state of Alabama since capital punishment was once reinstated in 1976. According to state legislation, being an companion to homicide is punishable by means of loss of life.

The jury that sentenced Woods to loss of life was once now not unanimous of their verdict, which has stricken his supporters and loss of life penalty warring parties.

“We do feel really bad for what happened that day. We don’t wish that on anyone, for their family to have to deal with that,” his sister mentioned Wednesday. “It was very unfortunate that the shooter did what he did. But the main point is that Nathaniel had no parts in those actions of another man, Kerry Spencer.”

Family contributors, activists, or even Spencer have argued that Woods’ case was once distorted by means of police misconduct and unfairly prosecuted. Woods’ supporters have protested for days out of doors the state Capitol and a number of other celebrities have got concerned, urging Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to interfere within the case.

In a letter to Ivey, Martin Luther King III, the son of Martin Luther King Jr., wrote that the 42-year-old’s execution would most effective display that “Alabama has not learned from the past and that they have not learned from the civil rights movement of the 1960s that focused on justice and a respect for human rights.”

“Killing this African-American man, whose case appears to have been strongly mishandled by the courts, could produce an irreversible injustice,” he wrote. “I urge you to grant him a reprieve. We must allow the time to accurately review the new evidence.”

On Thursday, rapper T.I. additionally voiced his persevered give a boost to for Woods, urging his fans to display their give a boost to on a site devoted to “saving Nate” and inspiring them to “send a letter” to Ivey to “convince her to spare Nate’s life.”

“This ain’t about race or politics…this is about fair and decent human beings standing up for what’s right,” T.I. mentioned in every other Instagram put up. “Love & Light to all who deserve it…Especially Nathan Woods.”

Kim Kardashian West, who has campaigned for the halted execution for Texas loss of life row inmate Rodney Reed, additionally presented her give a boost to on Thursday, telling her Twitter fans to “join the broad coalition—including members of the jury and relatives of the victims” in hard a keep in Woods’ execution.

In a handwritten open letter launched this week by means of considered one of Woods’ legal professionals, Spencer insisted that Woods is “100 percent innocent”—as a result of he by myself “shot and killed all three of the officers.”

“Nathaniel Woods doesn’t even deserve to be incarcerated, let alone executed,” Spencer wrote. “I pray that my words don’t fall on blind eyes or deaf ears. Don’t allow another innocent man to be executed if you can do something to put a stop to it. This is my most fervent prayer.”

Spencer has maintained he acted in self-defense by means of capturing the officials, claiming they assaulted Woods and pointed a gun to his face. He was once additionally sentenced to loss of life however his execution has but to be scheduled.

Prosecutors stated all the way through Woods’ 2005 trial that it was once Spencer who opened fireplace at the officials once they confirmed up to arrest Woods. But they mentioned Woods lured them right into a nook of their house, offering the chance for the ambush, and threatened one officer to “take off that badge or I will fuck you up,” in accordance to courtroom data.

“They wanted them trapped,” prosecutor Mara Sirles mentioned in her last argument, claiming that Woods stored Owen’s gun as a trophy. “They wanted them in close range. Nathaniel Woods was the bait. Kerry Spencer was the hook.”

The protection maintained that the capturing wasn’t premeditated however a horrible knee-jerk response by means of Spencer. Defense legal professional Cynthia Umstead additionally wired in her last argument that Spencer, who confessed to police hours after the capturing, all the time mentioned that Woods had not anything to do with the crime. “Nobody, nobody, nobody says Nathaniel Woods did one…thing to kill those police officers,” Umstead mentioned.

Both Woods and Spencer testified all the way through the trial, telling the courtroom that the 3 officials had come to the house a number of occasions prior to on the lookout for every other roommate, Tryan “Bubba” Cooper, who dealt medicine there.

According to a 2012 affidavit, Cooper admitted paying off officials Owen and Chisholm for 2 years “to protect my drug business and make sure that no one else sold drugs in my area of Birmingham.” But after he was once charged with tried homicide in April 2004, Cooper mentioned the officials raised their worth, which he may now not manage to pay for, and started keeping off the home to steer clear of a war of words, the courtroom record states.

“I feel like if I was there it would’ve never happened,” Cooper advised The Appeal.

The jury didn’t achieve a unanimous verdict, however Woods was once nonetheless ready to be sentenced to loss of life underneath Alabama legislation, and because then, his criminal staff’s attraction makes an attempt were unsuccessful. Citing underlying corruption involving the officials who gained $400 per week for 2 years from Cooper and the truth that each roommates didn’t deliberately plan the fatal capturing, Woods’ criminal staff attempted a number of occasions to argue he didn’t obtain a good trial.

The surviving officer, Birmingham Police Sgt. Mike Collins, even testified on Woods’ behalf, announcing he heard Woods surrender and say “don’t spray me with that mace” once they arrived to serve him with the misdemeanor warrant, the 2016 courtroom appeals data state.

Over the previous decade, Woods’ legal professionals have additionally accrued proof to give a boost to their declare the trial was once marred by means of corruption.

According to The Appeal, two witnesses—whom prosecutors trusted to make their case that Woods “lured” the officials into the home the day of the capturing—signed affidavits final month admitting they had been coached by means of a “memory expert” prior to the trial. One of the witnesses mentioned police threatened to remove her kid if she refused to testify.

“I stand here speaking on his behalf to say that what happened to those officers is not his fault,” Pamela Woods wired to journalists on Wednesday. “And that’s now not one thing he’d want on them. It’s now not one thing he deliberate. It’s now not one thing he schemed. He didn’t entice anyone.”

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Emily Marks denied Woods’ final request for a keep of execution. The Birmingham Police Department declined The Daily Beast’s request for remark.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall slammed the “last-minute movement” to “‘save cop-killer, Nathaniel Woods, from his just punishment” in a Tuesday commentary, mentioning the inflow of media consideration and superstar outcry does now not excuse the truth that Woods was once discovered accountable within the deaths of 3 policemen.

“The only injustice in the case of Nathaniel Woods is that which was inflicted on these four policemen that terrible day in 2004,” Marshall added.

But Woods’ sister simply needs her brother to have every other shot at a “fair trial.”

“Gov. Ivey, I wish you would just please look at the information, the transcripts, everything that happened in this trial and please just give him a chance to have a fair trial,” Pamela Woods mentioned Wednesday.

“Hear the evidence that proves that my brother would never do anything like this. He is a very loving, caring person and has a very meek and mild personality and he’s the type of person who would never even think of doing anything like that.”