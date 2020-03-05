Mum-of-two, 29, dies after her ‘skin turned black’ following laser fat removal surgery to surprise her husband





A MUM-of-two has tragically died after getting laser fat removal surgery to surprise her husband.

Luz Dary Silva, 29, was once rushed to health facility when her pores and skin turned black after having laser lipolysis in Barrancabermeja, Colombia.

Her sister, Nidia Patricia Silva, stated she had sought after the surgery to surprise her husband on a go back and forth to discuss with him in Spain.

She reportedly paid 4million Colombian peso – about £900 – for Laser lipolysis, which got rid of the fat from her stomach, hips and again, on the Cardio Fitness hospital.

The process, which reduces localised fat deposits with surgery quite than the usage of suction, was once additionally set to outline her six-pack and raise her bum.

But tomorrow, Luz – who has one 4 month previous and one seven-year-old kid – was once rushed to the San Nicolas hospital with diarrhoea and coffee blood drive.

Her sister stated that “her skin was black” and in consequence she was once transferred to the extensive care unit of the Magdalena Medio health facility.

Luz tragically died 3 days publish surgery.

Doctors instructed native media that the micro organism Luz had in her frame had unfold they usually speculated this had brought about her dying.

The result of her post-mortem have no longer but been showed.

The Cardio Fitness hospital is qualified by means of the Health Department to perform the procedures Luz had.

In a commentary, the hospital stated they’re investigating the case.

It is unclear whether or not a criminal investigation has been introduced.

