Missouri Man Wearing Joker Makeup Accused of Making Terrorist Threats During Facebook Live Video

A Missouri guy has been arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats whilst dressed in complete Joker gown and make-up throughout a Facebook Live video.

Jeremy Garnier, 51, used to be arrested in Delmar via the University City Police Department on March 2 whilst broadcasting the livestream to hundreds of other folks.

During the hour-long photos, which continues to be to be had on Garnier’s Facebook web page as of press time, the suspect describes how he plans on elevating consciousness in regards to the “epidemic of opiate addiction and heroin overdoses” within the nation whilst staging a efficiency dressed as Heath Ledger’s interpretation of the comedian e-book villain from the 2008 film The Dark Knight.

In the clip, Garnier is observed getting into the Saint Louis Galleria Mall within the Joker gown and make-up sooner than being requested to go away via safety as a result of his face is roofed.

Garnier then drives to a close-by song venue, Blueberry Hill, and speaks immediately to these staring at his livestream.

Batman Poster Accused of Supporting Hong Kong Protests

Read extra

“The reason I have your attention is to end the epidemic of opiate addiction and heroin overdoses which are plaguing our society. It’s the leading killer of people under 50 years of age,” he says.

“When you proportion this video allow them to know that The Joker ain’t joking round with regards to critical dependancy. You wish to depart that stuff by myself, encourage the kids to not do it, you already know what I imply?

“And kill a couple of other folks,” he added, whilst nonetheless in personality as The Joker.

Garnier then orders a Sprite on the bar, telling the bartender: “I will be able to’t be drunk when I’m making plans on killing other folks.”

He is going on to explain how he used to be kicked out of the Galleria Mall as they won experiences he used to be threatening to perform a little hurt.

“I’m now not armed and I weigh 150 kilos, I should not have no guns on me…aside from a lot of these bombs,” he provides as an obvious funny story.

Police then arrived on the scene and took Garnier in for “more than a few violations” with out incident, which used to be additionally broadcast at the livestream.

Detectives offered the case to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and a warrant used to be issued in opposition to Garnier for terrorist threats within the first level. A pass judgement on later ordered Garnier to be held in prison with out bond.

A GoFundMe web page has since been set as much as lend a hand lift cash for Garnier’s criminal prices.

“While this used to be surely now not Jeremy’s best possible choice taking into consideration the effects…he used to be now not threatening any person,” a blurb at the GoFundMe web page states.

“As he says…he used to be chasing ‘clout’…seeking to building up his Facebook audience and convey consideration to the opiate disaster plaguing this nation.

“This is an extremely serious felony charge…I’m asking for your help so I can retain an attorney to get Jeremy a psych evaluation to show he truly is not a threat to society and to hopefully get a bond and get these charges dropped or at least reduced.”

The University City Police Department has been contacted for additional remark.

Jeremy Garnier used to be arrested within the Delmar Loop, Missouri, after police won experiences of a disturbance involving a person in a dressing up.

University City Police Department