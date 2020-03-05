Mindy Shiben Wonders if Marrying Zach Justice Was a ‘Bad Idea’ in Exclusive ‘Married At First Sight’ Season 10 Sneak Peek

Mindy Shiben cannot shake the sentiments of failure surrounding her union with Zach Justice on Married at First Sight. In the approaching Season 10 episode, the newlywed will start to ponder whether or not or no longer taking part in the romantic social experiment used to be truly price it.

It gave the impression as although Mindy and Zach have been headed in the precise route after Zach spent a while striking out with Mindy on the rental closing week. But in a Newsweek unique sneak peek (above) for episode 10, which airs on Wednesday, Mindy second-guesses the growth she concept the couple used to be making after she wakes up in the rental, as soon as once more, on my own.

(L-R) Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice seem on “Married at First Sight.” Season 10 will proceed with episode 10 on Lifetime on March 4, 2020.

Courtesy of Lifetime

“I’m feeling confused this morning. Last night Zach and I hung out. We were having such a great time. Everything was natural. I thought he was finally going to stay the night. But midnight came and off he went like Cinderella,” Mindy confesses in a testimonial.

The couple had loved a fun-filled night of face-masks and card video games sooner than Zach all of a sudden introduced the night time to an finish by way of leaving. Although Mindy did not make a fuss about his resolution to visit his personal position, she mentioned she could not lend a hand however to be saddened by way of the truth that Zach does not wish to keep the night time together with her.

“I didn’t want to ruin a good night but I was a little disappointed that my own husband doesn’t want to stay over in what’s supposed to be our home,” Mindy mentioned, including that his unwillingness to totally decide to the experiment used to be inflicting her to have doubts about all the procedure.

“This morning I’m starting to wonder, if my parents were right and if this whole thing was just a bad idea,” she added.

Since the start of the season, Mindy hasn’t held her tongue about Zach making her really feel undesirable. His reluctance to transport into the rental the MAFS mavens selected for them—let on my own the truth he cannot even keep for one unmarried night time—no doubt does not appear to ease her fears of doom that may be expecting their marriage on the finish of the experiment.

The Season 10 {couples} most effective have a few extra weeks to move sooner than they meet with the mavens one ultimate time and come to a decision whether or not they are going to stay married or get a divorce, and from the appearance of Mindy and Zach’s dating thus far, the latter turns out much more likely.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime on Wednesdays at eight p.m. ET.

