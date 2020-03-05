Lindsey Graham Urges Donald Trump to ‘Make Sure Science Is Behind What He Says’ About Coronavirus

Senator Lindsey Graham attends a panel dialogue right through the 2020 Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 14 in Germany

Senator Lindsey Graham prompt President Donald Trump Thursday to “make sure the science is behind what he says” with regards to the brand new coronavirus.

“I would encourage the president if he’s going to report things to make sure the science is behind what he says,” Graham advised CNN’s senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju when requested about Trump announcing he had a “hunch” that the dying price for the brand new illness, formally referred to as COVID-19, is beneath one p.c. “I don’t know what he was talking about, but I listen to the scientists when it comes to the numbers.”

World Health Organization director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus advised the clicking Tuesday that the mortality price for the radical coronavirus is at 3.four p.c. When requested in regards to the mortality price in a telephone interview on Hannity Wednesday night time, the president stated he had a “hunch” that 3.four p.c is “a false number.”

“I think the 3.4% percent is really a false number. This is just my hunch, but based on a lot of conversations with a lot of people that do this. A lot of people will have [COVID-19] and it is very mild…they don’t even call a doctor. You never hear about those people so you can’t put them down in the category, the overall population in terms of this corona flu, or virus.” the president advised display host Sean Hannity.

“We have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by sitting around and even going to work…The easy cases don’t go to the hospital,” Trump persisted. “They don’t report to doctors or the hospital in many cases. So I think that number is very high. Personally, I would say the number is way under 1 percent.”

Newsweek reached out to U.S. well being officers to ask in the event that they concur with the president’s feedback, however has but to obtain a reaction.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention web site says there were a complete of 149 showed circumstances of COVID-19 within the U.S.. That overall contains 49 circumstances amongst Americans repatriated to the United States from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the radical coronavirus, and the Diamond Princess Cruise send, which was once quarantined of the coast of Japan for 2 weeks. Eleven other folks have died so far within the U.S. because of the coronavirus.

WHO experiences that there at the moment are 95,270 showed circumstances in 79 international locations and three,280 deaths. China has essentially the most showed circumstances with over 80,500, which resulted within the deaths of three,015 other folks.