John Lewis cuts staff bonuses to lowest in almost 70 years

Image copyright

John Lewis has minimize staff bonuses to the lowest stage in almost 70 years after seeing a pointy fall in annual income.

The store, which additionally owns grocery store chain Waitrose, will set bonuses at 2% this yr – the lowest since 1953 when it paid no bonus.

Its income dived by way of 23% final yr to £123m, because it endured to combat with client spending slowdown.

The team is reducing control jobs however stated it deliberate to tackle 2,400 staff somewhere else.

More to practice…

