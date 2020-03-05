John Lewis cuts staff bonuses to lowest in almost 70 years
John Lewis has minimize staff bonuses to the lowest stage in almost 70 years after seeing a pointy fall in annual income.
The store, which additionally owns grocery store chain Waitrose, will set bonuses at 2% this yr – the lowest since 1953 when it paid no bonus.
Its income dived by way of 23% final yr to £123m, because it endured to combat with client spending slowdown.
The team is reducing control jobs however stated it deliberate to tackle 2,400 staff somewhere else.
