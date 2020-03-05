How to Watch Nik Wallenda Walk Across an Active Volcano

Daredevil and high-wire artist Nik Wallenda will try to pass an lively volcano on reside tv Wednesday evening.

The stunt will likely be aired as a two-hour particular known as Volcano Live! With Nik Wallenda on ABC. The program began at eight p.m. ET, and can apply Wallenda’s procedure as he prepares to stroll throughout Nicaragua’s Masaya volcano. Masaya closing erupted in 2016, making a lava lake in its crater.

Though Masaya isn’t anticipated to erupt all over Wallenda’s stroll, Wallenda says this is a risk. However, even with out an eruption, the stunt is bad. It’s 1,800 toes around the volcano, and excessive winds may make it tricky for Wallenda to stay his stability. If that wasn’t all, the volcano emits bad gases Wallenda says may suffocate and even blind him. To keep secure, Wallenda will likely be dressed in a masks and goggles.

Nik Wallenda, proven right here, will try to pass an lively volcano Wednesday night on “Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda.”

Maarten de Boer/ABC

“It’s the highest walk I’ve ever attempted. It’s also the longest walk I’ve ever attempted,” Wallenda informed WFTS. “There’s actually so much [carbon dioxide] that it absorbs the oxygen out of your lungs. So there’s that, there is the heat, and the fact that this volcano could erupt at any moment.”

Masaya places out over 330,000 heaps of carbon dioxide in a 12 months. While thought to be one of the vital international’s maximum lively volcanoes—erupting 13 occasions in 30 years—Masaya is not recognized for inflicting deaths and destruction. However, in 2001, a brand new vent was once shaped by means of an explosion, which despatched rocks so far as a 3rd of a mile away, injuring one particular person.

Though the cliche is “Don’t look down!” when somebody is excessive above the bottom, Wallenda says that may be a bit of recommendation he would possibly not apply.

“I absolutely will look down,” Wallenda informed Good Morning America. “It’s more about this beautiful piece of nature.”

The twine maintaining Wallenda aloft is handiest one-inch thick, and Wallenda says he is by no means walked on a cable of that diameter till making ready for this stunt. He expects the total stroll to take a bit of over a 30 minutes.

“Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda” airs reside Wednesday, March four on ABC from the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua.

Jeff Daly/ABC

This is some distance from Wallenda’s first high-profile stroll. Last 12 months in a identical ABC particular, the daredevil walked 1,300 toes above New York City’s Times Square. Nick—and his sister, who joined him at the Times Square stroll—are the 7th technology of circus performers with the famed troupe, the Flying Wallendas. Members of the Wallenda circle of relatives were appearing feats of stability because the early 1900s.

Wallenda has stored up the circle of relatives legacy, turning into the primary aerialist to stroll throughout Niagara Falls for a 2012 ABC particular. In 2008, he broke the arena file for the very best and longest-ever motorbike experience on a excessive twine all over an look on NBC’s Today.

The aerialist informed WFTS that he hopes his wonderful feats will display others the respect of God.

“I think everyone has a unique gift, a unique talent. I choose to use it to bring glory to His name by showing off mother nature and also just glorifying him,” stated Wallenda. “I’m always very careful when I speak about my faith to say I don’t necessarily believe that God holds me on the wire although, he’s more that capable to, but I think that would be testing God. The reality is he’s given me the wisdom and the understanding to be able to learn and train and prepare for these worst-case scenarios.”

Viewers can track in to ABC Wednesday night to watch Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda. ABC could also be streaming this system on their web page and ABC app, which calls for a login from a taking part TV supplier. The program may even seem on Hulu for streaming beginning Thursday.