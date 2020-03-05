Fox News Host Martha MacCallum Grills Kellyanne Conway, Asks Is Trump Scared of Biden?

Kellyanne Conway were given some impulsively tricky questions when she gave the impression Wednesday on Fox News to supply her take at the Super Tuesday effects.

Host Martha MacCallum started by means of asking the White House counselor to reply to reviews that President Trump is “concerned” about doubtlessly going up in opposition to former Vice President Joe Biden within the fall “because he is popular in some of those rust belt states.”

“I’m sure that’s being pushed forward by the Biden people,” Conway mentioned with a grin from the White House garden, disregarding the perception that “Donald Trump fears Mike Bloomberg” or “Donald Trump fears Joe Biden.” She mentioned “it doesn’t matter” whom Trump runs in opposition to as a result of that particular person must “run against the Trump economy.” She referred to as it “nonsense” that Trump “wouldn’t want to face Joe Biden,” labeling him “Hillary 2.0.”

But MacCallum didn’t let Conway off the hook, noting that Trump has many times mentioned how Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) “isn’t getting a fair shake and they’re doing it all over again to him, which makes people read into that and say it sounds like he would love to run against Bernie Sanders.”

Conway driven again, pronouncing Trump simply “knows how it feels to have the entire establishment” in opposition to him, drawing a parallel between the 2 males, who she mentioned each have a “solid, intractable, loyal base.”

Things were given much more testy later within the interview when MacCallum referred to as out Conway for citing the previous vice chairman’s son Hunter Biden. “The discussion on that sort of leveled off a little bit I think when it looked like Joe Biden was not going to be the nominee,” the host mentioned. “Can we expect that we’re going to hear a lot more about investigations into the Biden family and into Burisma once again?”

“Well, we don’t run investigations here out of the White House like that, the Congress does,” Conway spoke back earlier than MacCallum interrupted her to notice that Trump “spoke about wanting those investigations.”

As Conway proceeded to indicate that Team Trump isn’t seeking to “pick on” any person’s youngsters after which began leveling assaults in opposition to Hunter Biden, MacCallum mentioned, “So I’m hearing yes.”

Later within the night, Trump himself promised to Sean Hannity on Fox News that Hunter Biden’s dealings out of the country can be a “major issue” within the marketing campaign, promising to “bring that up all the time.”