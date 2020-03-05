Fears of the ‘worst case’ for coronavirus are growing in Silicon Valley





I met Wednesday in San Francisco with Ian Bremmer, the globe-trotting political scientist/marketing consultant/budding media entrepreneur. We sat on a sunny bench overlooking the bay as he shared his view of the dangers the international faces. He’d spoken at a jam-packed tournament in Oakland the night time earlier than and were visiting his Silicon Valley shoppers, who are eager about worst-case situations from the coronavirus disaster.

I sought after to grasp his worst-case outlook, however I requested him first of all the absolute best. An positive method ahead could be a handy guide a rough re-starting of the Chinese economic system, with a v-shaped restoration; low U.S.-China tensions; and a seasonal dwindling of the virus in the U.S., making it a non-issue come election season. The worst case: A relapse in China, resulting in political instability there; Trump blaming China for the international’s issues, escalating industry tensions; and an important U.S. outbreak.

“There’s a vast amount of space between those two scenarios,” stated Bremmer, the usage of an expression fairly than ‘huge quantity’ he wouldn’t be capable of say on PBS.

Bremmer continues to shuttle. He says his company follows the day by day CDC shuttle tips, in order that they’re no longer seeing shoppers in Japan. He was once unconcerned about shaking fingers. (“I wash them a lot.”) He thinks the general public in the U.S. aren’t anyplace close to panicking.

Bremmer additionally police officers to having been shocked by means of Joe Biden’s wonderful rebound in the presidential election. He thinks a mixture of a weakening U.S. economic system, Trump’s deficient reaction to the coronavirus, and the higher probability of an uncontested Democratic conference now make the normal election a “coin flip.” A pair weeks in the past he rated Trump’s re-election potentialities as prime as 65%.

I requested Bremmer his largest house of fear that isn’t on the general public’s radars. Without hesitating—I’ve by no means noticed him hesitate—he responded: “the de-legitimization of the U.S. election.” He thinks if Trump loses narrowly, he’ll problem the effects, together with the usage of “extra-legal” method. Bremmer believes the U.S. can maintain no matter Trump throws at it—and he additionally thinks Democrats will litigate an in depth election. But he thinks it is going to be unsightly. As a undeniable poorly behaved baby-kisser would possibly say: Sad!

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi stated at a Morgan Stanley convention in San Francisco on Wednesday that he’s grow to be extra at ease, no longer much less, along with his goal of Uber sort-of changing into winning by means of the fourth quarter. He additionally stated Uber stays dedicated to its pricey self-driving automobile unit, suggesting Uber, in contrast to competition, has the more effective process of offering rides on restricted routes it is aware of shall be the maximum winning. “This is not a science experiment for us,” he stated, with out naming which competition he thinks are tinkering much less purposefully. “This is a commercialization strategy.”

Adam Lashinsky

@adamlashinsky

adam.lashinsky@fortune.com

This version of Data Sheet was once curated by means of Aaron Pressman.









