Fans React To Damien and Giannina’s Wedding Day Reunion On ‘Love Is Blind’

Damien and Giannina had a risky courting on Love Is Blind, however it’s not over. The couple will have declined to mention “I do” on their Netflix wedding ceremony day, however made up and began courting nearly instantly after.

The Love Is Blind couple made it to the altar after a fast paced courting, however in the end made up our minds to delay their vows. Giannina mentioned sure when requested if she’d marry Damien, although he claimed she wasn’t in a position to be a spouse. That did not forestall him from proceeding the connection, they defined at the Love Is Blind reunion episode.

After their wedding ceremony, Giannina and Damien did not get a divorce. Though there used to be a second of uncertainty, they have got been courting fortunately since filming ended a 12 months and a part in the past. “Even after the wedding, I don’t think either one of us was sure that we would see each other again,” Damien advised People. “We each had blended emotions about every different at that time.

Damian and Giannina on the altar on ‘Love Is Blind.’

Netflix

The Netflix collection compelled 30 singles to make emotional connections in relationships. To do that, they had been limited from viewing the semblance of the opposite singles. When a pair agreed to be engaged, they had been ready to peer the opposite particular person bodily, in addition to are living in combination. Weddings had been deliberate for only a month later.

Giannina and Damien had some bumps of their courting, however Giannina printed they agreed to talk after the enjoy, it doesn’t matter what the result used to be.

“We told each other we wouldn’t leave without each other, in whatever form that was,” she mentioned of the experiment to People. “I do know that such a lot of feelings and such a lot power and my circle of relatives and pals gazing and a lot of these issues had been a consider how I left issues, which used to be very, very harm. I used to be like this open wound however I actually felt that if we were not going to be in combination, shall we a minimum of be pals. I used to be like, ‘I’m in love with this particular person. There’s no manner I will simply depart such things as this.’ So I reached again out to him and I used to be like, ‘Let’s simply communicate.’ And we simply talked all night time.

Fans reacted to the couple’s reunion when it used to be printed on Thursday. Some had been happy to peer Giannina and Damien going robust. Others wondered if the connection used to be wholesome after gazing them combat via lots of the season.

#loveisblindReunion stunned Giannina and Damian patched it up however glad for them. Mark used to be a get up man he will have been manner meaner so I recognize it. Diamond just right for you at the PHD! Amber and Barnett I imply they paintings so cool, I really like how she known as out ol woman for fakeness

— sunkissed_nubienne (@La_Zairoise) March 5, 2020

Iâm soooooo glad Damien and Giannina are doing this clear of being are living and all however operating on every different privately #loveisblindReunion

— Imani (@Suis_Generis) March 5, 2020

I knew Damian and Giannina wouldnât closing however that threw me so off

— Kyndallð¸ (@_kyndall_m) March 5, 2020

oh pricey god damien and giannina are again in combination

— automotive (@wereaIIIesbians) March 5, 2020

Shame Gianina and Damian are an atypical pair however they paintings

— Uncle Afro (@Afro_M) March 5, 2020