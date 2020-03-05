Ex-husband says he heard wife having sex with his son in family home after her dramatic weight loss
THE ex-hubby of a lady who had an affair with his son claims that he heard them having sex in his family home.
Marina Balmasheva, 35, won over 400,000 fans after documenting her dramatic weight loss on Instagram and is now in a dating with stepson Vladimir.
The girl, from the Russian area of Krasnodar Krai, lived with ex-hubby Alexey Shavyrin for 10 years ahead of divorcing.
Alexey had already had two kids previous to the connection, Vladimir and his brother Viktor.
During the couple’s 13 12 months marriage in addition they followed 5 kids.
Alexey, 45, claimed on Russian communicate display ‘On Air’ that he best came upon about Marina’s affair with stepson Vladimir when he heard them having sex at night time in their family home.
He mentioned: “I may just now not go to sleep one night time once I heard them having sex.
“Then I understood that Marina used to be dishonest on me with my son, in a couple of mins she simply got here and lay down subsequent to me.
“I didn’t tell her a word that night.”
But consistent with Marina, she started a dating with her stepson best after the couple had cut up.
She has denied any claims that they’d have sex in the family home however has since mentioned that she had began relationship 20-year-old Vladimir, her ex’s son.
Marina answered at the similar programme that she by no means beloved Alexey and denied that they had ever “been close”.
She mentioned: “All I was interested for the last couple of years was food, I got fat and wanted to die of such a life.”
Marina to start with weighed 132 kilograms ahead of turning her existence round and dropping 58 kilograms, and posted updates of her weight loss fight on Instagram.
Her transformation grew to become her right into a viral famous person.
She credit younger Vladimir with her dramatic transformation, including: “I don’t really feel like a mature girl, like a lady who has to do stuff round the home.
“He makes me really feel like a tender and glad lady.”
She is assured that Vladimir will keep with her in spite of their age distinction.
She mentioned: “I needless to say in a while he might meet every other more youthful girl and depart me however I feel – no.
“He will develop right into a courageous actual guy.
“I am happy with Vladimir and that’s the most important thing for me.”
Marina mentioned she is ‘glad with Vladimir and that’s an important factor for me’[/caption]
She credit younger Vladimir with her dramatic weight transformation[/caption]
She is assured that Vladimir will keep with her in spite of their 15 12 months age distinction[/caption]