Dubai Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Abducted and Imprisoned Daughters, Says London Court

LONDON—Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the ruler of Dubai, ordered his henchmen to abduct two of his daughters and pressure them into captivity once they attempted to escape from his controlling seize, in step with a British courtroom.

One of the ladies was once subjected to inhumane remedy amounting to torture within the view of a British High Court pass judgement on, whose findings in regards to the 70-year-old chief have been unsealed in London on Thursday.

Sir Andrew McFarlane, probably the most senior circle of relatives pass judgement on in England, printed his findings as a part of a case that was once introduced to give protection to two of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s more youthful kids, who lately are living within the U.Ok. Their mom is the daughter of Jordan’s overdue King Hussein. The Dubai ruler failed in a bid on the Supreme Court to have the judgment stored secret.

The pass judgement on discovered that Sheikha Latifa was once imprisoned after seeking to break out Dubai in 2002 and 2018. In her most up-to-date bid for freedom, she made it so far as the coast of India sooner than particular forces snatched her and her Finnish buddy Tiina Jauhiainen.

In a moderately orchestrated plot, the pair had fled to the coast of the United Arab Emirates in hide, boarded a dingy, ridden jet skis and then made it to a rendezvous with a yacht that took them out of the UAE’s territorial waters.

“The last time [I saw Latifa], she was kicking and screaming and she was dragged off the boat. Her pleas for asylum were ignored,” Jauhiainen informed Reuters.

The British pass judgement on present in favour of Jauhiainen’s account of the kidnapping.

McFarlane mentioned that Latifa was once held in captivity “on the instructions of her father” for greater than 3 years after her first break out strive. He mentioned her claims of great bodily abuse, amounting to torture, have been credible. At the time of her apprehension, she mentioned she would simplest be launched if “I’m dead, or I’m in a very, very, very bad situation.”

“She was pleading for the soldiers to kill her rather than face the prospect of going back to her family in Dubai,” the pass judgement on mentioned. “I conclude, on the balance of probability, that Latifa’s account of her motives for wishing to leave Dubai represents the truth. She was plainly desperate to extricate herself from her family and prepared to undertake a dangerous mission in order to do so.”

The pass judgement on mentioned Sheikha Shamsa had additionally fled from her overbearing father once they have been staying on a assets in South-East England in 2000. Agents of Sheikh Mohammed allegedly captured her outdoor Cambridge, injected her with a sedative and took her again to Dubai, the place the pass judgement on mentioned she “has been deprived of her liberty for much if not all of the past two decades.”

Cambridgeshire police attempted to shuttle to Dubai to analyze the kidnapping on the time, however they have been denied permission to go into the wealthy Arab emirate. Charles Geekie, a attorney for the sheikh’s former spouse, mentioned the British govt had intervened within the case.

The pass judgement on, who mentioned the sheikh “continues to maintain a regime whereby both these two young women are deprived of their liberty,” additionally discovered that the ruler of Dubai performed a “campaign of fear and intimidation” in opposition to his 6th spouse, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein.

Princess Haya, part sister of Jordan’s King Abdullah, fled her husband in the beginning of 2019. She mentioned she have been subjected to a “campaign of fear and intimidation” ever since and carried out for a British courtroom to give protection to their kids from the type of abuse to which Sheikh Mohammed had subjected his older kids.

Geekie informed the courtroom that nameless notes have been left in Princess Haya’s bed room. One of them mentioned: “We will take your son—your daughter is ours—your existence is over.”

On some other instance, a UAE helicopter pilot landed within the princess’s lawn and informed her he was once there to take one passenger to Awir, which is the web page of a jail within the wilderness.

Her former husband additionally condemned her in a poem posted on Instagram entitled: “You Lived and You Died.”

The pass judgement on concluded that he agreed with Geekie’s declare that those fresh threats are compatible right into a development of habits that stretched again to the primary abduction of one in all his kids in 2000. “[There are] a number of common themes, at the core of which is the use of the state and its apparatus to threaten, intimidate, mistreat and oppress with a total disregard for the rule of law.”

The case started after Princess Haya requested for her kids with Sheikh Mohammed—Jalila, 12, and Zayed, 8—to turn into wards of the courtroom and safe from being taken again to Dubai.

Princess Haya alleged that her husband had organized for Jalila, who was once 11 on the time, to be married to Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. The pass judgement on mentioned he had no longer noticed sufficient proof to turn out that that association have been made.

The princess mentioned she have been “terrified” of her ex-husband, who divorced her with out her wisdom in February remaining yr at the 20th anniversary of the dying of her father, King Hussein of Jordan.

The pass judgement on mentioned it was once “clear the date will have been chosen… to maximize insult and upset to her.”

After the findings have been made public, Sheikh Mohammed, who had refused to wait the hearings, mentioned: “This case concerns highly personal and private matters relating to our children… As a head of government, I was not able to participate in the court’s fact-finding process. This has resulted in the release of a ‘fact-finding’ judgment which inevitably only tells one side of the story.”