‘Division 2’ Battery Park SHD Tech Locations

The Division 2 Warlords of New York includes a extensive arsenal of gear for Agents to use, and having the most productive upgraded SHD Tech makes the ones benefits even higher. In this information, we disclose all 5 SHD Tech Cache places within the Battery Park area.

1) From this spot at the map, climb up the white truck directly forward and onto the catwalk, you can see a repel there that takes you to the roof.

Division 2’s first SHD Tech Cache in Battery Park is situated right here. See all 5 Battery Park SHD places underneath. ‘The Division 2’ is to be had now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

Ubisoft

Walk ahead a bit of, and you can succeed in this spot the place you’ll drop down. Do so.

Drop down right here after taking the rope up.

Ubisoft

Head to the appropriate down this winding trail.

Take a proper at this spot down an extended, winding trail.

Ubisoft

Hop over a couple of little ledges, and you can come to this ladder. There’s an SHD Tech Cache on most sensible.

Climb up this ladder to get the primary SHD Tech in Battery Park.

Ubisoft

2) From this location, shoot the fence with the padlock in entrance of you.

The 2nd SHD Tech Cache in Battery Park is situated right here.

Ubisoft

Through the fence you can to find this bottle. Shoot it to drop a pulley that takes you up. The SHD Cache is on a desk on that roof. There could also be enemies there, so watch out.

Shoot this object, and you can be lifted to the site.

Ubisoft

3) Start from right here, close to the large truck by way of the laundromat signal.

The 3rd SHD Tech Cache in Battery Park is situated right here.

Ubisoft

Climb up the truck and onto the ledge with a hanging tarp. Straight forward is that this rope, Take it up, and you can to find the SHD Tech Cache forward.

Climb up this rope to get the cache.

Ubisoft

4) Start right here, and bear in mind that you will have to struggle numerous threats right here. You can run by way of them, however it’s possible you’ll want a couple of further well being pieces to deal with the wear. Go via this doorway.

Enter this doorway whilst warding off gunfire.

Ubisoft

On the primary flooring of the construction move up this giant staircase, and move into the room at the proper. There’s an SHD Cache within.

Take this staircase as much as the room at the proper.

Ubisoft

5) From right here, climb up the pillars to the left with the coloured tarp dangling over it, close to the welcome signal. Head ahead, and take a proper against the mural.

The 5th and ultimate SHD Tech Cache in Battery Park is situated right here.

Ubisoft

You’ll come to this house over a cafe.

Once you might be at this eating place signal stay following the ledge.

Ubisoft

Keep following that ledge till it ends right here.There’s an SHD Tech Cache on an AC unit. Those are all of the Battery Park SHD Tech Caches in Warlords of New York. For the Civic Center places, be happy to take a look at our devoted information. Also, be sure to save those cache places so you’ll come again to talk over with them once more later.

The final Battery Park SHD Cache is directly forward.

Ubisoft

What are your ideas on The Division 2 Warlords of New York up to now? Did you to find all of the SHD Tech in Battery Park? Tell us within the feedback phase!