Did Anyone Win the $90 Million Jackpot on Wednesday (Last) Night?

The Powerball profitable numbers from final night time (Wednesday) had been 18, 43, 58, 60, and 68, and the Power Ball used to be 14. The Powerball jackpot used to be value an estimated $90 million, with a money choice of $67.Nine million, however did someone win the Powerball drawing?

Nobody received the Powerball jackpot as no person matched all 5 numbers and the Powerball. Therefore, the jackpot has rolled over and the Powerball jackpot now could be an estimated $100 million with a money choice of $75.five million.

Last night time, one participant who bought their price ticket in Florida matched 5 numbers and received $1 million. Nine gamers received $50,00Zero every via matching 4 numbers and the Power Ball, and 5 of those gamers used the Power Play, which used to be X2 final night time, to double their prizes to $100,000.

More than 200 gamers received $100 via matching numbers and 61 of those gamers doubled their prizes the usage of the Power Play. Additionally, greater than 500 gamers additionally received $100 via matching 3 numbers and the Power Ball and greater than 140 of those gamers doubled their prizes the usage of the Power Play.

Hundreds of hundreds of gamers received smaller prizes in final night time’s Power Ball lottery, starting from $four to $14. More than 370,00Zero gamers received those prizes via matching both simply the Power Ball, one quantity and the Power Ball, two numbers and the Power Ball, or 3 numbers.

A buyer at a 7-Eleven retailer assessments the numbers on his Powerball lottery price ticket on August 7, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois

Scott Olson/Getty

Powerball drawing days

Powerball drawings happen on Wednesdays and Saturdays, so the subsequent Powerball drawing shall be on Saturday, March 7. To participate in the Powerball drawing, gamers will have to acquire a price ticket from a certified lottery store for $2 in step with play, with the choice to buy the Power Play for an extra $1.

The Powerball lottery is performed in 45 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The handiest states no longer curious about the Powerball lottery are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

Some lottery jurisdictions promote Powerball tickets on-line, however handiest citizens of that jurisdiction should buy the lottery tickets. However, gamers should buy tickets outdoor in their jurisdiction at an authentic store, or even non-U.S. citizens should buy tickets. If a prize is received, it will have to be claimed inside of the identical jurisdiction as the price ticket used to be bought.

What are the odds of profitable the Powerball lottery?

The odds of profitable a prize in the Powerball lottery are 1 in 24.Nine regardless of the marketed jackpot quantity. The jackpot may well be value $40 million or $1 billion, and without reference to the collection of tickets bought, the odds of profitable a prize will all the time be 1 in 24.9.

However, the odds of profitable the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.00, whilst the odds of profitable a $four via matching simply the Power Ball are 1 in 38.32.