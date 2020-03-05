Coronavirus patient’s dog tests positive for bug in ‘likely’ case of human-to-animal transmission say authorities





THE dog of a coronavirus affected person in Hong Kong has examined positive for the killer bug in what’s ‘most likely’ to human-to-animal transmission.

The Pomeranian had time and again examined “weak positive” for the brand new coronavirus since Friday – when it was once in an animal quarantine.

The town’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department mentioned the pooch has “a low-level of infection”.

Health minister Sophia Chan Siu-chee mentioned right through a press convention on Wednesday: “It is positive to tests and has been inflamed, so it’s now quarantined in a centre by means of the dep..

“Further tests will be conducted and it will not be released until the tests return negative results.”

In some other observation, the dep. mentioned more than one professionals were consulted and all “unanimously agreed that these results suggest that the dog has a low level of infection and it is likely to be a case of human-to-animal transmission”.

However, a spokesman wired there may be nonetheless now not proof that animals generally is a supply of an infection.

More than 3,117 other people have died from the virus and an additional 94,141 were inflamed.

While officers state there is not any proof appearing animals may also be inflamed with or contaminants of the virus, there were hyperlinks between COVID-19 and animals in the previous.

Local media mentioned the landlord of the dog is a businesswoman named Yvonne Chow Hau Yee.

The AFCD mentioned the dog has now not proven any signs for the virus.

The Pomeranian was once positioned in an isolation ward ultimate Wednesday and is the one dog on the quarantine facility.

The cherished puppy will likely be saved on the centre for 14 days and tests will proceed to be performed till the dog is cleared of the virus.

The AFCD mentioned: “It would be closely monitored and undergo further tests to confirm if it really has the virus or if this is a result of environmental contamination of the dog’s mouth and nose.”

All puppy of other people in Hong Kong inflamed with the bug will likely be quarantined for 14 day beginning Friday.

Two canine are already in isolation.

The fatal outbreak was once first believed to have originated in a reside animal marketplace in Wuhan.

It was once then reported the virus can have unfold from a Wuhan laboratory that housed 600 bats, which attacked and urinated on scientists.

Officials declare they’re but to decide its starting place.













