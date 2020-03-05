Coronavirus LIVE: UK cases soar as government warns spread inevitable and killer bug can survive on surfaces for DAYS
CORONAVIRUS cases within the UK have now reached 90.
It comes as leader medic Chris Whitty warned there may be “next to no chance” of preventing the spread of coronavirus.
He mentioned: “The unique plan… was once very a lot predicated on the speculation of ‘if it might be managed in China and contained all over else, this virus would possibly move away’.
“I think the chances of that happening are now very slim. Slim to zero.”
Follow our coronavirus are living weblog under for the entire newest information and updates.