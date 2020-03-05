Coronavirus LIVE: UK cases rise to 87 as California declares state of emergency
Coronavirus LIVE: UK cases rise to 87 as California declares state of emergency

Georgia Clark

CORONAVIRUS cases within the UK have now reached 87.

The fatal malicious program swept the USA in a single day – with a cruise send being held off California as the state declared an emergency.

As the quantity of the ones inflamed with Covid-19 leapt to greater than 150 within the States – one virus-ravaged Washington county warned ALL of its 2.2 million citizens to keep at house.

Follow our coronavirus reside weblog under for the entire newest information and updates.



