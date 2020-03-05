Brian Kilmeade Fumes as Ex-Obama Adviser David Plouffe Says Fox News Is Trump’s ‘Happy Place’

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade grew extremely defensive on Thursday morning when former Obama marketing campaign supervisor David Plouffe famous that President Donald Trump has Fox News on his facet, claiming that Trump “doesn’t have the whole network.”

Discussing former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential marketing campaign on Trump’s favourite morning display, Kilmeade requested Plouffe why the all of sudden resurgent candidate didn’t have a greater fundraising basis and body of workers right through the early days of the race. Plouffe, after touting Biden’s fresh momentum, temporarily pivoted to taking pictures on the incumbent. And, in flip, Fox News.

“Trump has this network,” the ex-Obama adviser stated. “He has his unofficial campaign chairman Vladimir Putin. He has billions of dollars. He is a brilliant marketer.”

Kilmeade, in the meantime, grumbled that it used to be “not right” to invoke the Russian chief in that approach, prompting Plouffe to respond: “Listen, [Trump] got help last time.”

The pro-Trump Fox host went directly to protect Fox News, insisting that all of the channel wasn’t utterly within the tank for the president.

“He doesn’t have the whole network,” Kilmeade exclaimed. “Every show here is different. And if you talked to him last night on Sean Hannity, is he not happy with this network.”

Kilmeade used to be relating to Trump’s interview with shut buddy Sean Hannity on Wednesday evening through which the president as soon as once more groused that he’s unsatisfied with one of the vital systems and commentators at Fox News for now not appearing him enough loyalty and obsequiousness. Last month, the president went thus far as to signify Fox hearth anchor Neil Cavuto over a section that used to be crucial of his 2016 debate performances.

“This is his happy place,” Plouffe shot again. “It’s like his own political Westworld.”

Kilmeade fumed that the president “knows it’s the number one channel in America” and Fox News beats each different community “no matter the format.”

“This is not a debate,” Plouffe retorted. “This is the news media, media outlets should hold the powerful to account, not the account to the powerful.”