Bernie Sanders Says He Will Drop Out if Biden Gets Plurality Coming Into Dem Convention

Senator Bernie Sanders vowed to drop out of the presidential race if former Vice President Joe Biden finally ends up with a plurality of pledged delegates heading into the Democratic conference in July.

Sanders made the remarks all through an look on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show Wednesday night time. The senator stayed within the race in opposition to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 in spite of having fewer delegates however mentioned {that a} laws alternate after that election cycle makes the placement other this time. If he’s left with fewer delegates than Biden on the finish of this number one season, he plans to bow out of the race, insisting that the use of superdelegates to come to a decision the nomination can be a mistake.

“If Biden walks into the convention, or at the end of the process, [and] has more votes than me, he’s the winner,” mentioned Sanders, earlier than confirming he would concede whether or not the lead used to be a majority or a plurality.

At the tip of the 2016 primaries, Democratic conference laws allowed superdelegates to vote at the first poll, which is now not the case in 2020. Instead, a candidate who has a majority of no less than 1,991 delegates would mechanically win at the first poll. However, if a candidate handiest had a plurality of votes, a 2d poll may just doubtlessly be determined via superdelegates.

“I think it would be a real, real disaster for the Democratic party,” mentioned Sanders. “People would say ‘the person who won the most votes didn’t get selected.’ Not a good idea.”

Sanders informed host Rachel Maddow that his marketing campaign had a “real path towards victory” in spite of considerably underperforming in numerous Super Tuesday contests, a few of which he were anticipated to win earlier than Biden’s abrupt turnaround over the weekend. Polls indicated that Sanders would do smartly in Maine and Minnesota. Sanders used to be additionally anticipated to be neck-to-neck with Sen. Elizabeth Warren in her house state of Massachusetts.

After to start with main in polls for plenty of months, Biden’s marketing campaign sputtered and gave the impression lifeless within the water by the point the Vermont senator completed a landslide victory within the Nevada caucus on February 22. However, a large win in South Carolina briefly adopted via opponents, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, falling by the wayside of competition and endorsing him helped the previous vice chairman get again on course.

Although the overall tally of votes had now not been finished via Wednesday night time, Sanders informed Maddow that the huge delegate overall in California intended he may just finally end up “a little bit” forward general because of profitable the state. Regardless of the overall quantity, neither candidate is predicted to finally end up with a big lead in delegates, even supposing Biden surely has the momentum.

Senator Elizabeth Warren additionally stays within the race however is alleged to be making an allowance for whether or not she would proceed. Sanders mentioned he spoke with Warren Wednesday and that she “deserves the time and the space” to make her choice. Maddow requested Sanders if he would imagine her as a operating mate if she does drop out.

“It’s too early to talk about that, but certainly I have a lot of respect for Senator Warren and would like to sit down and talk to her about what kind of role she can play in our administration,” mentioned Sanders.

One state of affairs that Sanders did rule out used to be the potential for operating on a “unity ticket” with Biden, who he known as “a friend” in spite of vital coverage variations.

“One old white guy is probably one too many for some,” Sanders mentioned. “I think we need a little bit more diversity than that.”