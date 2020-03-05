All Elite Wrestling Dynamite Results: Revolution Fallout Begins

With the Revolution pay-per-view within the rearview, All Elite Wrestling enters a brand new technology with a brand new most sensible champion.

Jon Moxley overcame Chris Jericho to develop into the second one AEW World Champion in a bloody affair this previous Saturday. But enthusiasts would possibly not have to attend lengthy for those two veterans to head at it once more. Tonight, Moxley will crew with Darby Allin, contemporary off his personal victory at Revolution, to tackle Jericho and fellow Inner Circle member, Sammy Guevara.

Allin and Guevara have had a heated feud for weeks, with Darby popping out on most sensible on Saturday, however how will The Inner Circle reply simply days since dropping the highest championship?

Colt Cabana made his AEW debut at Revolution popping out to assist SCU within the Revolution Buy-In kickoff display. Now that Cabana is All In, he and SCU will tackle The Dark Order. The creepy workforce has been teasing the debut of “The Exalted One” for weeks, and now that Matt Hardy is apparently All Elite do we get the repay this night?

The AEW Revolution Fallout continues with PAC taking up Chuck Taylor. Orange Cassidy stunned the AEW crowd and PAC along with his particular logo of wrestling, however got here up quick. Now Chuckie T is having a look to avenge his pals’ loss, however The Lucha Bros made their presence identified at Revolution so Best Friends should stay a watch out for them.

Jake Hager took out Dustin Rhodes on Saturday, and now its QT Marshall’s flip to check out and take down the Inner Circle member.

Nyla Rose defeated Kris Statlander to retain the AEW Women’s Championship. With one challenger out of the way in which, who will step as much as Rose for the identify? Hikaru Shida turns out subsequent in line, however the likes of Big Swole and Britt Baker are apparently ready within the wings.

Here’s the whole thing that took place at the March four episode of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite:

AEW

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS

Opening Segment

Moxley starts the night with a promo. Moxley says that AEW represents skilled wrestling, the game he has devoted his existence to. He says the belt by no means belonged to Chris Jericho and it does not belong to him, it belongs to the enthusiasts.He says that each AEW fan introduced professional wrestling again and willed this corporate into lifestyles. He says he’s going to protect the identify along with his existence and there may be no longer a person in AEW or any place else that may take it clear of him.Moxley says he is aware of it is not over with him and the Inner Circle. He is aware of that the Inner Circle are going to return after him, and he dares any of them to return at him.Jericho comes out with the remainder of the Inner Circle. Jericho says he does not want the belt to be “Le Champion.” He says that Moxley’s win used to be a lie. Jericho says he educated to stand any individual with one eye and that the truth that Jon lied about his harm makes him a cheater. And as a result of this, the Inner Circle modified from good-natured guys to successful squad, and they’re now hanging the locker room on realize. They are going to harm some folks beginning with Moxley.After the principle match, Jericho promises that Moxley will be unable to stroll. And if Jon occurs to go away unscathed, Jericho will take a ruin from AEW for 60 days. Jericho says he at all times has a plan.Moxley says he is ill of being attentive to Jericho communicate. He’s going to do the similar to Jericho what he did at Revolution and he will ship Jericho packing.