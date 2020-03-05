Alabama Execution of Death Row Inmate Nathaniel Woods For Cop Killings Will Be a ‘Modern Day Lynching,’ Family Say

Nathaniel Woods did not pull the cause to shoot lifeless 3 cops in Birmingham, Alabama on June 17, 2004.

But the 44-year-old is ready to be performed through deadly injection for the killings of Carlos Owen, Harley Chisholm III and Charles Bennett at Alabama’s Holman Prison at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

That’s as a result of Woods was once charged as an partner, which beneath Alabama regulation, is punishable through demise. If it is going forward, his would be the first execution performed within the state this 12 months.

Prosecutors mentioned Woods hated police and helped set an ambush for the officials once they attempted to serve a misdemeanor warrant to Woods at a drug area within the Ensley group of Birmingham, the place he and his buddy Kerry Spencer bought crack cocaine.

Spencer confessed to gunning the 3 officials down within the deadliest day within the Birmingham Police Department’s historical past. But he maintained that it were an act of self-defense—a ‘”knee-jerk reaction”—when he noticed Chisholm pointing a gun at him. Another officer, Michael Collins, survived.

But Woods’ defenders say he’s blameless—he by no means fired a weapon and there was once no plot to kill the officials that day.

His legal professionals say the surviving officer had testified that Woods surrendered to police earlier than Spencer began capturing—but additionally modified his testimony from previous statements to incorporate a declare that Woods had threatened the officials earlier than they had been killed.

Woods’ professional bono lawyer Lauren Faraino mentioned she examine Woods’ case in a information article previous this 12 months and learned there were “a grave miscarriage of justice.”

Faraino, a former company attorney who just lately moved again to Alabama to enroll in the funding trade, mentioned she determined to tackle Woods’ case a month in the past in spite of now not being a prison protection lawyer as a result of no person else was once “peeling back the layers of the case to see what the truth really was.”

“As I learned about the way that they convicted him on the theory of complicity, saying there was a plan to kill that day, it is completely not supported by the evidence,” she instructed Newsweek.

Nathaniel Woods together with his (L-R) mom Pamela Woods, sister Heavenly Woods and sister Pamela Woods.

Family of Nathaniel Woods

“The evidence shows that Kerry Spencer acted alone, acted impulsively and confessed the day that he was arrested. He has maintained that story, that narrative, for the entire time that he has been sitting on death row.”

Faraino mentioned Spencer, who was once additionally sentenced to demise for the killings, wrote to her this week to mention Woods “is about to die for a crime that he did not commit.”

“Nate ain’t done nothing,” Spencer instructed The Appeal in a contemporary interview. “My n**** is actually 100 percent innocent. All he did that day was get beat up and he ran.”

“There’s complete consistency on one side and then on the state’s side saying there was some sort of plan,” Faraino added.

“Frankly, it was just a narrative that they concocted in order to get more than one person for the shooting of three officers, which was an understandable tragedy, but it doesn’t justify taking the blood of an innocent man.”

Woods’s circle of relatives and supporters were desperately campaigning to prevent his execution.

An on-line petition urging Governor Ivey to grant him a reprieve has gotten greater than 75,000 signatures as of Thursday morning. They’ve additionally collected greater than 20,000 letters from supporters urging Governor Ivey to prevent the execution. On Wednesday, they visited Ivey’s administrative center in Montgomery, Alabama to ship some of the ones letters. The governor’s administrative center has been contacted for remark.

The marketing campaign has additionally attracted beef up from activists, together with the son of past due civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., and rappers T.I. and Meek Mill.

In a letter to Governor Ivey despatched previous this week, Martin Luther King III wrote: “In simply two days, your state, and the state I used to be born in, is ready to kill a guy who may be very most likely blameless.

“55 years in the past, my father Martin Luther King, Jr. led a march from Selma, Alabama, the place he and fellow civil rights activists had been killed and overwhelmed. Under your watch, Alabama is set to supply but some other tragic injustice.

He added: “Killing this African American man, whose case appears to have been strongly mishandled by the courts, could produce an irreversible injustice. Are you willing to allow a potentially innocent man to be executed?”

King instructed Newsweek on Wednesday that he’s but to obtain a reaction from the governor. “Governor Ivey only has a little over 24 hours to reverse this injustice and save Nate Woods’ life,” he mentioned.

He instructed other people to touch the governor’s administrative center to request a reprieve for Woods, including: “Woods’ execution would most effective display that Alabama has now not realized from the previous, and that that they have got now not realized from the civil rights motion of the 1960s that all for justice and a recognize for human rights.

“This is 2020, we will have to do higher than this. Governor Ivey most effective has a day to enroll in the correct aspect of historical past.”

Woods’ sister Pamela Woods instructed Newsweek that Woods is hopeful, however added that the marketing campaign to avoid wasting him is “an uphill struggle.”

“He’s hopeful figuring out about the entirety that we are doing to take a look at to unfold the phrase and get everybody to learn concerning the case,” she mentioned.

“He’s very hopeful about that however with us being in Alabama and he is a black guy, it is an uphill struggle. It’s an uphill struggle seeking to save a black guy on demise row, blameless or now not, they are gonna attempt to kill him. In this situation, he is blameless and so they wish to kill him.”

But Faraino added that the execution should not most effective be stopped as a result of Woods is blameless, but additionally as a result of there’s proof of witness and proof tampering and use of flawed techniques within the case.

Nathaniel Woods together with his sister Pamela Woods.

Family of Nathaniel Woods

She added that she and different legal professionals representing Woods’ have accumulated proof that they declare displays key witnesses within the case both testified falsely or did not testify after making offers with the police.

“There were many issues with his trial and the way that the prosecutors conducted themselves, there is evidence of witness tampering, there is evidence of moving the physical forensic evidence that was collected at the scene and overall, there were just improper tactics used to confuse the jury and lead to a guilty verdict,” she mentioned.

The Appeal reported that two of the officials, Owen and Chisholm, “had a reputation for corruption and violence” and picked up cash from drug sellers in the community in go back for shielding their operations, in step with paperwork.

The non-profit Death Penalty Information Center has mentioned that Woods’ “racially charged convictions and death sentences are tainted by claims of police corruption, intimidation of witnesses, and inadequate representation.”

They mentioned the case must be scrutinized earlier than he will also be performed as a result of of “alleged police misconduct, incompetent representation, and Alabama law allowing death verdicts based on non-unanimous jury votes.”

Faraino mentioned Woods’ case has been hindered through “incompetent” recommend “at every single step of the way.”

She mentioned: “When I became involved, I realised just how deeply this had been messed up by his prior counsel.” Faraino mentioned Woods’ trial legal professionals, who had by no means attempted a capital case earlier than his, rejected a plea deal that the state had presented which might have observed him sentenced to between 20 and 25 years for a non-capital offense.

But the legal professionals had prompt Nate that he may now not be sentenced to demise as a result of he was once now not the cause guy, Faraino mentioned.

“Well, that is incorrect. In Alabama, even if you’re not the trigger man, you can be sentenced to death on the theory of complicity which is exactly how they convicted Nate,” she mentioned.

“That’s just one example of the way they messed up. At the appeals level, many of his attorneys just completely missed deadlines… one of his attorneys actually dropped off of his case without telling him therefore causing him to miss deadlines so now all of these strong legal claims have been procedurally barred because they were not submitted in time.”

But Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has denied such a plea deal was once ever presented to Woods. In a letter to Governor Ivey, Marshall mentioned Woods’ prosecutors “vehemently and unequivocally deny that such an offer was ever made.”

In the letter, Marshall additionally instructed Governor Ivey to not be persuaded through Woods’ supporters.

He reiterated the state’s view that the cops had been murdered in an ambush, each and every demise from more than one gunshot wounds. “Although Woods was not the shooter, he was hardly an innocent bystander,” Marshall wrote.

He cited the testimony of Marquita McClure, who was once Woods’ female friend on the time, who instructed detectives that she had heard Woods and Spencer speaking about killing police earlier than the shootings, announcing “I’ll kill the m************.”

But she later instructed a pretrial listening to that she “made that up,” in step with a file through the Associated Press in 2004. “I told y’all what you wanted to hear,” she mentioned. Woods’ legal professionals argued in an attraction that police had threatened to fee her with parole violations if she did not testify in opposition to him, The Appeal reported.

Faraino wrote in a clemency petition that almost all witnesses for the prosecution and protection had been inconsistent of their testimony.

The petition mentioned that Collins had testified at Woods’ trial in October 2005 that Woods instructed the officials that “if you come in here, we’ll f*** you up”—however by no means discussed that remark in two police statements, together with one at the day of the capturing, or in two sworn testimonies all through Spencer’s trial, which had taken position simply months earlier than.

Faraino wrote in a abstract of her analysis that the alternate in testimony was once “one of the most pivotal aspects of Nathaniel’s conviction, because without that change in testimony, it would have been difficult to convict him of being an accomplice.”

In his testimony, Collins additionally mentioned that Woods had pop out of the house together with his fingers up and mentioned to the officials: “I give up. I give up. Just don’t spray me with that mace.”

“The circumstantial evidence presented by the State to show complicity is inconsistent, at best and tainted by witness and evidence tampering, at worst,” the clemency petition added.

“The prosecution constructed and managed a narrative of guilt. There is no denying that Nate was not always a law-abiding citizen. He had a record, admitted to selling drugs, and disrespected the four white police officers. But he did not commit capital murder.”

Nathaniel Woods in an undated reserving picture. Woods is ready to be performed for the killings of 3 cops in Birmingham, Alabama, in 2004.

Alabama Department of Corrections

Nevertheless, in a observation issued on Wednesday, Marshall insisted that Woods had by no means surrendered and his punishment is “just.”

“There is a last-minute movement afoot to ‘save’ cop-killer Nathaniel Woods from his just punishment,” he mentioned.

“The message of that motion is encapsulated through the headline of a press free up despatched out these days, which declared: ‘Surrendered and Innocent Man Set to Die.’ That headline comprises two falsehoods and one fact. The falsehoods are the descriptors ‘surrendered’ and ‘blameless’: neither practice in any way to Nathaniel Woods, whose movements at once brought about the deaths of 3 policemen and damage to some other.

“The fact is ‘set to die’: Nathaniel Woods was once as it should be discovered in charge and sentenced to demise through a jury of his friends, and that sentence is ready to be performed the next day to come; this is, justice, is ready to be performed the next day to come. The most effective injustice within the case of Nathaniel Woods is that which was once inflicted on the ones 4 policemen that horrible day in 2004.” Marshall has been contacted for extra remark.

Pamela Woods mentioned Marshall’s letter and observation had infuriated her.

“It’s a modern-day lynching,” she told Newsweek. “We’re actually dissatisfied about it for the reason that Attorney General is aware of that my brother is blameless however for some reason why, he needs to lynch a black guy. They do not care concerning the information of the case.”

She described her brother as a “loving and being concerned” father to his 3 youngsters—elderly 18, 20 and 22—and his 3 younger grandchildren.

“They simply misplaced their mother to lung most cancers and now they are seeking to take their dad from them,” she mentioned.

Pamela Woods added that her brother had “grew to become his lifestyles round” when he was arrested. “The reason why he was once even there was once as a result of [he] was once serving to a pregnant woman who was once homeless,” she mentioned.

“He had grew to become his lifestyles round. He began development paintings. The most effective reason why he was once there was once as a result of he was once seeking to assist any person as a result of thats the sort of individual he’s. He has a actually large middle.”

“I simply need other people to understand he is an blameless guy, they may be able to learn that for themselves, it is not simply coming from my mouth. It’s fallacious in such a lot of techniques, I will be able to’t provide an explanation for.”

“We know and the sector is aware of that he is an blameless guy. We all know that he is blameless. So for [Governor Ivey], and her body of workers, or whoever, the Attorney General, to wish to execute him figuring out this data, it is simply undeniable homicide.”