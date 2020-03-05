After folding phone monitors, get ready for unrolling displays





After seeing opponents introduce cellphones that fold top-to-bottom and side-to-side, Chinese producer TCL Communication presented a brand new twist at the foldable on Thursday: a phone with a roll up show.

The thought tool, which TCL had at first deliberate to unveil on the canceled Mobile World Congress ultimate month, to start with looks as if an peculiar smartphone with a 6.75-inch show. But the concept that is that urgent a button at the facet turns on a tiny motor that extends the phone’s frame on one facet and unrolls extra display screen, nearly doubling the entire show house. When now not in use, the additional display screen house is hidden within the frame of the phone, the place it might’t be broken.

TCL didn’t say when the phone would pass on sale or how a lot it could price.

Phone makers had been scrambling over the last yr to get a hold of new designs that pack extra show house into the same-size tool as a standard phone or create smaller gadgets that spread into full-size gadgets. For instance, Samsung debuted its $1,400 Galaxy Z Flip ultimate month with a 6.7-inch display screen that folds in part to suit extra simply in a handbag or pocket. But most of the new gadgets have suffered from flaws and high quality problems, whilst costing a top rate over even maximum high-end smartphones.

In January, TCL confirmed off a folding phone prototype that folds in part just like the Flip or Motorola’s revived Razr phone.

But the corporate’s latest style gives a completely unique design now not noticed on rival gadgets. “There remains to be a number of room for new concepts in terms of versatile and foldable show applied sciences, and it’s vital for us to assume out of doors the field and lead with innovation,” Shane Lee, basic supervisor at TCL, mentioned in a commentary.

The prototype is most effective 0.35 inches, or nine millimeters thick, simply slightly thicker than an iPhone 11 Pro or Galaxy S20 phone, TCL says. The display screen has no visual creases or wrinkles, not like many foldable fashions, TCL mentioned.

The corporate additionally confirmed off a folding pill design with 3 monitors. Completely opened up, the tool looks as if a pill with a 10-inch display screen. With two of the monitors folded, it sounds as if extra like a fairly thick phone with a 6.7-inch show. Again, TCL didn’t say when the folding pill could be to be had or how a lot it could price.

