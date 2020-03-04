w&p Porter Silicone Reusable Bowls Will Change How You Eat Lunch

What makes the w&p Porter merchandise other than your on a regular basis reusable boxes is solely how excellent they appear. They’re a swish, minimalist bundle to position salads, sandwiches, and low into with out having a look such as you’re hoarding leftovers. The pastel colours are soothing and the air-tight, silicone closures are a factor of attractiveness (in each capability and aesthetics).

The $25 Plastic Porter Bowl is available in a mess of colours, from a classy coral purple to a wealthy inexperienced. If you wish to have a step up from the plastic, they provide a ceramic model with the similar air-tight lid and anti-slip silicone wrap for $40. These bowls will alternate the way you shipping your meals for the simpler as a result of they simply are compatible in baggage or even tipped on their facet, received’t spill their contents because of the inflexible plastic lid and silicone latch.

W&P Plastic Porter Bowl Lunch Container

