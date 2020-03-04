What makes this San Diego tennis resort the one of the best in the world





Thanks to the eternally heat and sunny climate, Southern California has been historically an improbable vacation spot for tennis. Over the years towns like San Diego, Palm Springs, and Los Angeles have hosted a bunch of high-profile tournaments that entice similarly high-profile athletes. Similarly, many of the area’s motels have devoted themselves to dating fans with spectacular tennis amenities, and the best of them would possibly simply be tucked away in an prosperous building north of San Diego: Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in the tony hamlet of Rancho Santa Fe.

Tennis has all the time been phase of Rancho Valencia’s DNA: When it opened in 1989, its courts have been used for the celebrity-attended John Gardiner Tennis Camps. Back then, tennis trip used to be a miles larger marketplace than it’s now, so having 18 on-premise courts made the resort a well-liked forestall amongst jet-setters having a look to revel in courtroom time on their holidays. But the tennis camps now not exist, and over 3 many years, Rancho Valencia modified possession and underwent adjustments and refurbishments. But its dedication to tennis hasn’t ever wavered.

The 18 courts are nonetheless there; none had been sacrificed for trendier facilities, as many different homes in all places the world have carried out. “Tennis has always been considered a sport rooted in health and wellness. It is social and accessible to all ages,” says Coni Thornburg, the assets’s basic supervisor. “That is why it has helped frame the culture we have built at Rancho Valencia and has remained so popular with our guests.”

The spa and pool space. Courtesy of Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

This tradition of tennis has best reinforced

over the years. Guests meander round dressed in trendy athletic apparel,

whether or not conventional Wimbledon whites or the newest from Stella McCartney’s

collaboration with Adidas. And it’s no longer strange to overhear spirited

conversations about Serena or Roger all the way through breakfast or at the pool.

A keep at Rancho Valencia feels so much like getting into a tennis dreamscape. It’s a lush 45-acre retreat dotted with shocking Spanish colonial structure, the place the dulcet thwacking of ball to racket supplies the soundtrack. San Diego local and two-time U.S. Open doubles champion Robin White has been its mother or father as director of tennis since 2012. Taking on the function of overseeing the program here’s a bit of a full-circle second for White, who all the way through her occupation reached the recreation’s most sensible 20 and battled in opposition to the likes of Steffi Graf and Martina Navratilova.

“I was a member here when I was still competing on tour. I played on these courts back when the trees you see were still bushes,” White recounts. “I was watching what the then director was doing and thinking she has a pretty good gig. It was also the first time I saw a female tennis director.”

The yoga pavilion at evening. Courtesy of Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

The timber at the moment are the citrus bushes, olive bushes, and eucalyptus bushes that encompass the racket-sport amenities (there are pickleball courts, too) giving the position a stupendous garden-like environment. But they’re no longer the best issues to have grown. White spearheaded the transformation of two current laborious courts into European-style purple clay, which might be new to this phase of the United States. White says comments from visitors who trip from the East Coast, the place so much of motels function easier-on-the-knees inexperienced clay, impressed the choice to change them over. She’s additionally expanded the dimension of her body of workers of tennis professionals to be sure that underneath her tenure the degree of excellence anticipated of Rancho Valencia’s tennis program continues to upward thrust.

“Watching this place grow has been thrilling,” White provides. “Because as soon as you walk in, you know that this is a special place.”

So particular that some of tennis’s best have camped up at Rancho Valencia. During the 2019 low season, 2020 Australian Open finalist Garbiñe Muguruza and her trainer, 1994 Wimbledon winner Conchita Martínez, educated at the resort; so has world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who White says used to be a complete gentleman.

The wine room. Courtesy of Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

Tennis-related actions right here come with the entirety from one-on-one classes to half-day drills for extra complex avid gamers. There’s a club program for locals, and plenty of use the amenities ceaselessly, together with children hoping to take their abilities to the giant leagues. A couple of courts are even reserved on weekend mornings for a gaggle of guys to play spherical robin on, and resort visitors are welcome to sign up for. The professional store too can fit the ones having a look to get courtroom time with different visitors or participants. One of the very best perks here’s that there’s no added price to make use of the courts or to borrow rackets and the ball device. Many motels fee a rate for those products and services, however no longer Rancho Valencia.

That degree of considerate hospitality is essential to the resort’s attract. Because if it’s best about tennis, different homes would possibly be offering extra taking part in surfaces (some also have the notoriously tricky to deal with grass courts) and a greater diversity of methods. But what makes Rancho Valencia stand out is that holistically, the excellence at the tennis courts extends in every single place else on the assets.

Inside one of the hacienda bedrooms. Courtesy of Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

The 49 fantastically rendered and spacious casitas take visitors to the Mediterranean with their red-tile roofs, roaring fireplaces, and colourful landscaping. The Agave Suite, which measures 900 sq. toes and is priced at $699 according to evening, is the smallest of them, geared up with plush Frette gowns, deep-soaking bathtub, and an outside patio. The 1,300-square-foot Valencia Suite (from $1,199 according to evening) is extra transporting nonetheless with its huge outside house that includes a tiled hearth and Jacuzzi.

The eating ideas (there are 3,

together with one in the spa) are tastefully finished with the best components,

however they’re extra approachable hangouts for visitors and locals quite than

intimidating locations for haute delicacies. Nothing is so preventively fancy

{that a} visitor couldn’t roll in for a meal after a grueling tennis fit.

Lobster tacos Courtesy of Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

The sumptuous spa, too, is world-class, with its aqua remedy swimming pools and high-end remedies. Like get entry to to the tennis courts, the spa amenities—in conjunction with the 95 health and wellness categories scheduled during the week—are all the time to be had to visitors. Everything in the minibar in the casitas is woven into the price too. And different perks come with Champagne at check-in, tequila tastings with the beverage director, and a fleet of Bentleys that visitors can use for a power up Highway 101.

